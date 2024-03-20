It’s time to register for free entry into the NFL Draft in Detroit

Seems like we blinked and it’s already nearing the end of March. This means the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take over downtown Detroit from Thursday, April 25 to Saturday, April 27, is drawing near.

Organizers announced on Tuesday that registration is open for free tickets to attend the NFL Draft festivities taking place mostly around Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.

Entry is free, but registration is required. To register, you’ll have to sign up online at nfl.com/draftaccess or download the NFL OnePass app. Adults can sign up to bring up to five children to the events.

Beyond the NFL Draft itself, the event includes a lineup of free concerts, photo opportunities, local food pop-ups, games, youth activities, and autograph signings from current NFL players and NFL legends.

The 32 NFL teams will be selecting their draft picks at the main “NFL Draft Theatre” in the Monroe Street Midway. Access to this area is standing room only on a first-come first-served basis. It will also be broadcast on screens throughout the area.

The NFL Draft Experience presented by Rocket Mortgage will take over Hart Plaza for the duration of the draft like a festival. Attractions include games like a 40-yard dash and vertical jump. The grounds will include a replica of the official NFL Draft stage and the Vince Lombardi Trophy for photo opportunities. A Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will include hall of fame bronze busts of Barry Sanders, Lem Barney, Joe DeLamielleure, and more.

Local restaurants will rally for a “taste the town tailgate” featuring Waka by Baobab Fare, Fried Chicken and Caviar, Good Cakes and Bakes, Chef Greg’s Soul-N-The-Wall, Supercrisp, The Kitchen by Cooking with Que, Brome Modern Eatery, Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles, Haraz Coffee House, Bangkok 96 Street Food, Mom’s Spaghetti, Detroit 75 Kitchen, M Cantina, and others.

A youth activity hub called the Corner Ballpark will be located at Michigan and Trumbull.

There will also be free concerts throughout the draft. Local artists will perform on April 25 and April 26 before the draft pick announcements, and a post-draft concert will close out the event on April 27. Headliners have not been announced yet.

For more information and a full lineup of events and activities, see nfl.com/draft/event-info.