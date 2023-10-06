In MOCAD fall exhibitions, Mark Thomas Gibson stands apart

'A Retelling' is on display until February 4

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 10:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Part of Mark Thomas Gibson’s Town Crier series at MOCAD. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Part of Mark Thomas Gibson’s Town Crier series at MOCAD.

Mark Thomas Gibson’s Town Crier has something to tell us. 

“Hear Ye, Hear Ye,” the character starts in every drawing before yelling a mess of headlines that would be obscene if they weren’t real. Or, perhaps, the fact that they’re based on real events makes them even more obscene.

“White nationalists marched in Philadelphia streets last night! Happy Fourth of July! 11 armed Moorish Americans were arrested without firing one shot… progress! Critical race theory is being banned in schools because it makes some white people feel bad! I never knew this was about feelings,” he yells in one panel. “In the south, they say ‘bless your heart’ when they really mean f*ck off! So for Texas, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh bless your hearts!” he says to the Supreme Court Justices in another.

Gibson’s “Town Crier” series anchors his A Retelling exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. It’s part of MOCAD’s recently opened Fall/Winter exhibition lineup alongside work by Kesswa, Kevin Bernard Moultrie Daye (aka Spirituals), and a collection of archival materials that celebrate past exhibitions across MOCAD’s 17-year history.

Kesswa presents a sound installation and two "immersive" API experiences via QR codes that left us asking, "Is that it?" We can't exactly figure out what's going on in Kevin Bernard Moultrie Daye's exhibit, but during the opening reception, he ran around the museum, babbling nonsensically while a videographer followed him. He gave us a tiny cup of water and said "This is generational wealth. Hold on to it, and one day it will become valuable."

Gibson’s show stands out amongst the underwhelming lineup, mostly for his Town Crier character. He’s meant to be a play on a 19th-century anchorman who is seen as a public authority figure. He’s a modern-day version of the newsboys who used to stand on the corner and yell “extra, extra!” before telling the whole neighborhood the latest headlines. Except modern-day news gets more bizarre and shameful as the years creep on. 

click to enlarge Mark Thomas Gibson's "Suspension of Disbelief." - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Mark Thomas Gibson's "Suspension of Disbelief."
For this series, Gibson appropriated real headlines from various news sources and added his own commentary to make fun of the way information is produced and passed on from news sources. It’s a retelling of the news cycle with the “what the hell is going on around here” that we’re all thinking when it comes to things like critical race theory, police brutality against unarmed Black men, climate change, and the repeal of Roe v. Wade. 

"Jeff Bezos floats in space while the weight of the world is on warehouse workers! Germany has been hit with deadly floods! Oregon’s streets buckle from the heat wave! The Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians! Hell freezes over!” he says wearing the same pair of breeches and long coat in every drawing. 

Although he once appears as the Grim Reaper and proclaims “Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice while the Supreme Court sides with climate change apocalypse over EPA! Six people should not be able to damn the entire world!”

A few other paintings outside the Town Crier series present a mess of limbs as the clash of ideas and struggle to make sense of it all in our current political landscape. His painting, "Suspension of Disbelief" tackles the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol by showing a Black janitor cleaning the mess left by the predominantly white mob. It shows the racial disparity in "access to constitutional rights and law enforcement" because we know good and damn well that if Black people stormed the Capitol, they would have been met with extreme police presence and violence.

Imagine looking at a history book or newspaper archives and seeing Gibson’s work instead. That would be an appropriate retelling of history.

Where to see his work: A Retelling is on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit until February 4, 2024. The museum has new hours and is closed on Wednesdays during ongoing renovations; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; mocadetroit.org/

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Arts articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘First Lady of BMF’ Tonesa Welch biopic to debut on BET+ in October

By Randiah Camille Green

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is set to debut on BET+ on Oct. 5.

Detroit Opera House’s ‘Madame Butterfly’ looks to ‘kill the white men’s fantasy of Asian women’

By Randiah Camille Green

This production of Madame Butterfly turns it into a virtual reality fantasy.

'The Exorcist: Believer' tries to match the horror of the original — but even Ellen Burstyn isn’t enough

By Craig D. Lindsey

Instead of one possessed child, The Exorcist: Believer gives us two.

‘House of Orfeus,’ a modern take on the Greek classic, heads to Detroit’s Spot Lite

By Randiah Camille Green

Nmon Ford.

Also in Arts & Culture

'The Exorcist: Believer' tries to match the horror of the original — but even Ellen Burstyn isn’t enough

By Craig D. Lindsey

Instead of one possessed child, The Exorcist: Believer gives us two.

Detroit Opera House’s ‘Madame Butterfly’ looks to ‘kill the white men’s fantasy of Asian women’

By Randiah Camille Green

This production of Madame Butterfly turns it into a virtual reality fantasy.

‘House of Orfeus,’ a modern take on the Greek classic, heads to Detroit’s Spot Lite

By Randiah Camille Green

Nmon Ford.

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 4-10)

By Rob Brezsny

More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us