Hubert Massey unveils new mural at Detroit’s Huntington Tower

It features imagery like the Renaissance Center and the Detroit River, but you’ll have to enter the building to see it

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 1:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hubert Massey's “Forging the Future” - Kennette Lamar, Annistique Photography
Kennette Lamar, Annistique Photography
Hubert Massey's “Forging the Future”

Longtime fresco muralist Hubert Massey has a new piece on display at Detroit’s Huntington Tower.

Massey’s mural “Forging the Future” was unveiled on the ground floor of the Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit on Tuesday. It contains iconic images of the downtown area like the Detroit River, Renaissance Center, and the under-construction Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Subjects in the mural appear to be passing a sun to each other, reminiscent of the Spirit of Detroit statue. It represents ideas being passed from one person to another within a community.

Huntington Tower, where Huntington Bank’s commercial headquarters is located, opened at 2025 Woodward Ave. last September.

In 2014, Massey was also commissioned by the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority to paint the first large-scale mural at Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Hall) since 1987. His work can be seen all around Detroit including at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Paradise Valley Park, and Campus Martius.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Arts articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Metro Detroit is getting its first IMAX theater with recliners

By Lee DeVito

AN MJR theater in metro Detroit.

Updated: Detroit’s MOCAD opens fall-winter exhibitions before it launches $10 million renovation

By Randiah Camille Green

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

‘Searching for Sugar Man’ film screening to honor late Sixto Rodriguez

By Randiah Camille Green

‘Searching for Sugar Man’ film screening to honor late Sixto Rodriguez

Free Will Astrology (Sept. 27-Oct. 3)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Sept. 27-Oct. 3)

By Rob Brezsny

Updated: Detroit’s MOCAD opens fall-winter exhibitions before it launches $10 million renovation

By Randiah Camille Green

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

Metro Detroit is getting its first IMAX theater with recliners

By Lee DeVito

AN MJR theater in metro Detroit.

‘Searching for Sugar Man’ film screening to honor late Sixto Rodriguez

By Randiah Camille Green

‘Searching for Sugar Man’ film screening to honor late Sixto Rodriguez
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us