Hubert Massey unveils new mural at Detroit’s Huntington Tower

click to enlarge Kennette Lamar, Annistique Photography Hubert Massey's “Forging the Future”

Longtime fresco muralist Hubert Massey has a new piece on display at Detroit’s Huntington Tower.

Massey’s mural “Forging the Future” was unveiled on the ground floor of the Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit on Tuesday. It contains iconic images of the downtown area like the Detroit River, Renaissance Center, and the under-construction Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Subjects in the mural appear to be passing a sun to each other, reminiscent of the Spirit of Detroit statue. It represents ideas being passed from one person to another within a community.

Huntington Tower, where Huntington Bank’s commercial headquarters is located, opened at 2025 Woodward Ave. last September.

In 2014, Massey was also commissioned by the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority to paint the first large-scale mural at Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Hall) since 1987. His work can be seen all around Detroit including at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Paradise Valley Park, and Campus Martius.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter