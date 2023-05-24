Here’s the trailer for Tim Robinson’s star-studded ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 3

click to enlarge Terence Patrick/Netflix Tim Robinson as Tim in I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.

Detroit comedian Tim Robinson has more episodes of his deliriously off-kilter Netflix show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson on the way, dropping a new trailer for Season 3 on Wednesday.

The new season is packed with special guest stars, which are highlighted in the trailer. It includes fellow Detroit funnymen Sam Richardson (Robinson’s co-star on Comedy Central’s gone-too-soon Detroiters) and Tim Meadows, along with other big names like Jason Schwartzman, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Beck Bennett, Tim Heidecker, Tom Scharpling, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, and Conner O’Malley.

It premiered in 2019, and has been described as a sketch comedy show with heavy doses of surrealism and cringe, although that somehow doesn’t quite do it justice. What we can say with certainty is that Robinson is one weird dude, which is why we love him.

Robinson was a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live from 2012-2014 before making a name for himself as the co-creator, co-writer, and co-star of Detroiters, which ran for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. Metro Times profiled Robinson and Richardson, who met at Detroit’s former Second City, in a 2018 cover story.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is set to return to Netflix on Tuesday, May 30. You can watch the trailer below.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter