Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

'Hastings Street' musical centered around Detroit's Black Bottom opens this week

Plowshares Theatre Company returns to the stage after two year hiatus with debut of new play

By on Thu, Jul 21, 2022 at 4:37 pm

click to enlarge Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts - Google Maps
Google Maps
Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

Detroit’s Black Bottom was a bustling predominately Black neighborhood in the 1940s until it was razed to make way for the I-375 highway and Lafayette Park housing development.

A new musical called “Hastings Street” explores the storied history of this neighborhood filled with music, culture, and black-owned businesses and its systemic dismantling to make way for white residents. “Hastings Street” will make its debut on July 21 and run until July 31 at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s being presented by Plowshares Theatre Company which is Michigan’s only African American professional theater company. This is the group’s first production since shutting down in 2019 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set in 1949, “Hastings Street” introduces audiences to the Carson family who moved to Detroit from the South to build a new life just as congress passed the Housing Act. Black Bottom is one of the neighborhoods targeted for “urban renewal” which will ultimately leave its Black residents displaced and disenfranchised.

“Hastings Street” tells a familiar story of Black Detroiters fighting for their livelihood and community as they’re pushed out in the name of “revitalization,” all accompanied by a jazzy soundtrack. Nope, that doesn’t like sound present-day “New Detroit” at all.

The actual Hastings Street in Detroit ran through Black Bottom and the adjacent Paradise Valley, another dismantled neighborhood known for its historic music scene and abundance of Black-owned businesses. In present-day Detroit, plans are reportedly underway to remove I-375 and replace it with an "urban boulevard" in an attempt to address the unjust legacy.

"Hastings Street's" run also coincides with Black Theatre Network’s annual conference “Black Theatre: ACT III” which features a lineup of classes and workshops for theatre professionals from July 24- 27 in downtown Detroit. It kicks off with a celebration and reception to honor Detroit Tony Award winners and nominees like Michael R. Jackson, Dominique Morisseau, Ron Simons, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Marilyn McCormick, Chante Adams, and theatre legend Woodie King, Jr.

Jackson won two Tony Awards last month for his groundbreaking queer broadway musical "A Strange Loop."

The “Broadway Comes Home to Detroit” reception is being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on July 24 at 3 p.m. and will be followed by a presentation of Detroit’s Black theatre history

Hastings Street runs from July 21 to July 31 at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts at 350 Madison Ave; musichall.org. Tickets start at $29 and are available online.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival

Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival
What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi
New Slideshow

This Southfield Mid-century modern ranch is on sale for $260K
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at Light Up Livernois 2022 on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival

Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival
What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi
New Slideshow

This Southfield Mid-century modern ranch is on sale for $260K
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at Light Up Livernois 2022 on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival

Everything we saw at Detroit’s 39th African World Festival
What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi
New Slideshow

This Southfield Mid-century modern ranch is on sale for $260K
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at Light Up Livernois 2022 on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

Trending

Detroiter goes from being homeless to working on Jordan Peele's film 'Nope'

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit native Robert McTyre Jr. at a film screening for 'Nope.'

Detroit photographer Bre’Ann White honors late mother in ‘Pray for Us’ group exhibition

By Randiah Camille Green

Pray for Us opens at Norwest Gallery of Art on Saturday.

Free Will Astrology (July 20-26)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

The inaugural Grand Blvd. Art Stroll to highlight galleries along historic Detroit street

By Randiah Camille Green

The inaugural Grand Blvd. Art Stroll to highlight galleries along historic Detroit street (2)

Also in Arts & Culture

Immersive King Tut exhibit headed for Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Do we need another "immersive" art exhibit? Lighthouse Immersive says yes.

Detroiter goes from being homeless to working on Jordan Peele's film 'Nope'

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit native Robert McTyre Jr. at a film screening for 'Nope.'

Free Will Astrology (July 20-26)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

In Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis,’ the King brings style but no conviction

By George Elkind

Austin Butler stars as Elvis.
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us