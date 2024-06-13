Free movies will screen at Detroit's New Center Park every other Friday this summer

New Center Park is bringing back its Friday Night Film Series this summer.

Detroiters can once again enjoy a mix of old and new movies every other Friday for free in the open-air outdoor green space, owned and operated by Midtown Detroit Inc.

The “Movies in the Park” series, sponsored by The Kresge Foundation, will run through August and is just the first of many summer events planned for the park.

The program kicks off on June 21 with the R-rated late-’90s queer comedy But I’m A Cheerleader. Other screenings will feature family-friendly favorites including Guardians of the Galaxy on July 19, King Richard on Aug. 2, Barbie on Aug. 16, and 2023’s The Color Purple on Aug. 30 to end the summer.

Gates open at 7 p.m. for each event, with the film starting at sundown. Concession snacks will also be available for purchase.

In case of inclement weather, any cancellations will be communicated via New Center Park’s Facebook and Instagram pages.