Free movies will screen at Detroit's New Center Park every other Friday this summer

The returning event will show a diverse selection of films from June through August

By
Jun 13, 2024 at 1:23 pm
You can see outdoor movies for free this summer at New Center Park.
You can see outdoor movies for free this summer at New Center Park. Courtesy photo
New Center Park is bringing back its Friday Night Film Series this summer.

Detroiters can once again enjoy a mix of old and new movies every other Friday for free in the open-air outdoor green space, owned and operated by Midtown Detroit Inc.

The “Movies in the Park” series, sponsored by The Kresge Foundation, will run through August and is just the first of many summer events planned for the park.

The program kicks off on June 21 with the R-rated late-’90s queer comedy But I’m A Cheerleader. Other screenings will feature family-friendly favorites including Guardians of the Galaxy on July 19, King Richard on Aug. 2, Barbie on Aug. 16, and 2023’s The Color Purple on Aug. 30 to end the summer.

Gates open at 7 p.m. for each event, with the film starting at sundown. Concession snacks will also be available for purchase.

In case of inclement weather, any cancellations will be communicated via New Center Park’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Location Details

New Center Park

2990 W. Grand Blvd., W. Grand Blvd. & Second Detroit

(313) 784-9475; (313) (FAX)

