‘First Lady of BMF’ Tonesa Welch biopic to debut on BET+ in October

The Black Mafia Family’s popular Starz show highlights the Flenory brothers, and now it’s Welch’s turn to have her story told

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 10:54 am

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is set to debut on BET+ on Oct. 5.
Courtesy photo
First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is set to debut on BET+ on Oct. 5.

Tonesa Welch is considered the First Lady of Detroit’s kingpin Black Mafia Family. Interest in BMF has surged since 50 Cent’s BMF series started airing on Starz, but a new biopic on Welch will shine a light on her story.

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is set to debut on BET+ on Oct. 5. The film is based on Welch’s true-life story and chronicles how she got introduced to Detroit’s drug world in the 1980s through a drug dealer named H, who enticed her with a fast-paced and glamorous lifestyle. After H got locked up, Welch met Terry Flenory (Southwest T) of BMF.

In a trailer for the First Lady of BMF biopic, we see Welch being physically abused by her former husband H before she links up with Southwest T and becomes a powerful part of the BMF criminal empire, and eventually ends up in jail.

Related
Made-in-Detroit Starz crime drama ‘BMF’ is all about family

Made-in-Detroit Starz crime drama ‘BMF’ is all about family: As it heads into its second season, the hit TV series gets a real-life Motor City story right

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is directed by Vivica A. Fox and executive produced by Tressa Smallwood and Judge Greg Mathis. Michelle Mitchenor stars as Welch alongside Tobias Truvillion, Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore, Kellie Williams, Leon, Tristin Fazekas, Faith Malonte and Daphnique Springs.

Welch was previously featured on an episode of the BET+ unscripted true crime series American Gangster: Trap Queens. On the Starz BMF series, Terry Flenory’s girlfriend MarKaisha Taylor is based on Welch and played by LaLa Anthony. Welch has previously expressed disapproval of how she has been portrayed on the show.

