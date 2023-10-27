‘Eight Nights’ closes at the Detroit Public Theatre in two weeks. Here’s why you should see it.

The play takes place across generations and cultures connected by resilience in the face of oppression

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 4:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Eight Nights is a story of intergenerational trauma, human connection, and resilience. - Chuk Nowak/courtesy photo
Chuk Nowak/courtesy photo
Eight Nights is a story of intergenerational trauma, human connection, and resilience.

The cycle of oppression and persecution has continued, always presenting itself with another face, another name, another reason for unfathomable bigotry throughout time.

The Detroit Public Theatre’s presentation of Jennifer Maisel’s Eight Nights confronts us with this ongoing cycle with the story of a Holocaust survivor named Rebecca Blum. She arrives in the United States to reunite with her father in December of 1949 on the first night of Hanukkah. We can’t imagine the horrors she’s seen. The play unfolds through Rebecca's lifetime on the eight nights of Hanukkah as we see her go from a frightened young girl to a protective mother and grandmother all the while, her grief threatens to swallow her whole.

Along the way, she builds a multicultural family including an African-American couple who become her close friends, her daughter’s Japanese-American boyfriend, and her granddaughter’s lesbian partner. It’s a tale of both resilience and human connection.

It’s also a story of how trauma etches its way into us becoming a sort of prison that we can only escape by allowing others to bear witness to our stories, no matter how uncomfortable and tragic they are. Rebecca comes so close to telling us about what she witnessed at the concentration camp. But when we finally learn the harrowing secret that she’s buried during a moment of dementia in her old age, the moment is so fleeting that it’s almost lost. She’s been carrying this secret her entire life, and though her daughter and granddaughter don’t know exactly what happened to her, they too feel their weight. It wedges its way in between them like a ghost whose presence is always felt though unseen —a silent harbinger of intergenerational trauma.

Of course, there are actual ghosts in this play too though, at first, I didn’t realize why (or how) Rebecca’s mother was standing in the background, silent and motionless as a faded memory. But as the play goes on, it becomes clear that when characters we’ve come to know in the play appear in this manner, they’ve passed away.

We won’t spoil the ending for you, but it’s one of those melancholy moments that makes you want to cry but you can’t because the pain is so deeply entrenched. It digs a well in you, as it dredges up the collective weight of oppression, genocide, racism, and discrimination felt by marginalized groups.

Whether it’s Jews during the Holocaust, African Americans fighting for civil rights, or Japanese Americans being forced into internment camps, the weight of oppression doesn’t simply end when these tragedies cease.

At the end of the play, Rebecca and her granddaughter are welcoming a new tenant — a refugee from the Middle East. As I write, I cannot help but think with despair about the ethnic cleansing we are watching unfold in Gaza in the Israel-Hamas war. I am grieving for my brothers and sisters who are dying, and though we are not connected through ancestry, our humanity makes their suffering my own.

The cycle of oppression and genocide continues, but so does the call for us to stand together against hate.

Event Details
Eight Nights

Eight Nights

Sun., Nov. 5, 1 p.m.

Detroit Public Theatre 3960 Third Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$47

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.


Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit artists push for transparency and fair pay after mystery murals crop up downtown

By Randiah Camille Green

Another mural in the Detroit Be The Change project by Street Art for Mankind.

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

By Layla McMurtrie

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

Motor City Mobile Wellness is reframing healthcare through a holistic lens

By Randiah Camille Green

Motor City Mobile Wellness offers things like reiki and sound healing in addition to health assessments and blood pressure screenings.

Youmacon celebrates 30 years of ‘Power Rangers’

By Lee DeVito

Nineties kids know.

Also in Arts & Culture

Nicole Macdonald shows tribute to Detroiters tending the land in Jefferson Chalmers mural

By Randiah Camille Green

Nicole Macdonald (center right) at the celebration of her new mural, the 200th installation in Detroit's City Walls program. Activist Wayne Curtis (far right) is depicted in the mural.

Metro Detroit’s newest IMAX theater opens just in time for ‘The Marvels’

By Lee DeVito

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau in The Marvels.

Motor City Mobile Wellness is reframing healthcare through a holistic lens

By Randiah Camille Green

Motor City Mobile Wellness offers things like reiki and sound healing in addition to health assessments and blood pressure screenings.

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

By Layla McMurtrie

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us