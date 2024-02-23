Detroit’s Redford Theatre to screen sci-fi classic ‘Blade Runner’

The event will include a memorabilia raffle, illustrated prints available for purchase, and a pre-show DJ

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 11:20 am

click to enlarge A cropped version of the original poster for Blade Runner. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A cropped version of the original poster for Blade Runner.

Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and set in a dystopian Los Angeles in 2019, Ridley Scott’s 1982 film Blade Runner eerily predicted aspects of our grim present. Sure, we may not live among synthetic humans in the real world (yet), but online, social media is plagued by bots that act like humans (and humans that act like bots), and those annoying captchas asking us to click on all the photos of motorcycles are basically our version of the Voight-Kampff test. Anyway, this gritty Harrison Ford-starring neo-noir flick initially perplexed audiences, but has settled into sci-fi classic status. Detroit’s Redford Theatre is screening the director’s cut of the movie in partnership with the Art Deco Society, which features plenty of goodies for Blade Runner heads including a raffle for memorabilia, illustrated prints available for purchase, and a pre-show DJ. The film is rated R and has a run-time of one hour and 50 minutes.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

