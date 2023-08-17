Detroit’s Beacon Park welcomes world premiere of art installation by Olivier Landreville

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Art installation “Horizon” by Olivier Landreville will debut at Detroit’s Beacon Park from Sept. 1-24.

Futuristic egg-shaped structures with blue-tinted lighting, calming sounds, and unique visuals will soon be placed around Beacon Park for Detroiters to sit in and use to relax.

The innovative art installation “Horizon” by Canadian artist Olivier Landreville will soon be unveiled via the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The exhibit, which will run from Sept. 1-24, aims to provide visitors of all ages with a peaceful experience and a space for contemplation and inspiration.

“Hosting the world premiere of an impactful, thought-provoking piece such as ‘Horizon’ is a proud moment for Beacon Park, and we welcome the opportunity to bring the community together to share this experience for the first time,” Rodney Cole, DTE Community Engagement president, said in a press release.

“Horizon” offers three distinct visuals “inspired by the sky,” each presented in a cocoon-like structure with rocking chairs for relaxation. According to a press release, the use of wood materials, along with blue lighting and immersive soundscapes, creates a soothing and natural environment.

“Beacon Park is a place for the community to convene and connect, and this installation aligns with our ‘light, energy and motion’ theme as well as the park’s overarching goal to bring world-class activations to international visitors and the metro Detroit community alike,” Cole said. “We anticipate that ‘Horizon’ will spark insightful conversations and inspire a renewed appreciation for interactive art in our city.”

“Horizon” is open to the public and free of charge, catering to families and individuals alike. Beacon Park is accessible from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, offering a window of opportunity for everyone to engage with this interactive art installation. For an optimal viewing experience, evening visits are recommended.

