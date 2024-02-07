Detroit’s Autorama to feature five generations of Batmobiles

click to enlarge Courtesy photos The Batmobiles on display at this year’s Autorama.

Just as the character Batman has been rebooted and reimagined over the years, so has his trusty Batmobile, which might be the ultimate expression of hot rod culture. That was certainly the case in 2022’s The Batman, whose scrappy superhero drove a retro-inspired, souped-up muscle car. Among the more than 800 hot rods and custom cars that will be showcased in this year’s Autorama in March are five generations of the Batmobile, including the rides from the playful 1966 TV series starring Adam West, Tim Burton’s Batman Returns starring Michael Keaton in 1992, 1995’s Batman Forever with Val Kilmer, the 2005 “Tumbler” from Batman Begins starring Christian Bale, and 2017’s Justice League with Ben Affleck. This year’s show will also feature vehicles owned by the real-life daredevil Evel Kneivel, including his famous X2 Skyrocket, the Snake River Rocket Concept Trike, and the Formula Dragster, as well as GM’s 50 millionth car, a gold-plated 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Coupe. There will also be celebrity guests including Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider and Noel G from the Fast & Furious series, as well as the Miss Autorama pin-up contest. And, as usual, the exhibitors will be competing for the Ridler Award — no, that Riddler!

