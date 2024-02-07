Detroit’s Autorama to feature five generations of Batmobiles

The hot rod show rolls into the Motor City in March

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 9:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Batmobiles on display at this year’s Autorama. - Courtesy photos
Courtesy photos
The Batmobiles on display at this year’s Autorama.

Just as the character Batman has been rebooted and reimagined over the years, so has his trusty Batmobile, which might be the ultimate expression of hot rod culture. That was certainly the case in 2022’s The Batman, whose scrappy superhero drove a retro-inspired, souped-up muscle car. Among the more than 800 hot rods and custom cars that will be showcased in this year’s Autorama in March are five generations of the Batmobile, including the rides from the playful 1966 TV series starring Adam West, Tim Burton’s Batman Returns starring Michael Keaton in 1992, 1995’s Batman Forever with Val Kilmer, the 2005 “Tumbler” from Batman Begins starring Christian Bale, and 2017’s Justice League with Ben Affleck. This year’s show will also feature vehicles owned by the real-life daredevil Evel Kneivel, including his famous X2 Skyrocket, the Snake River Rocket Concept Trike, and the Formula Dragster, as well as GM’s 50 millionth car, a gold-plated 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Coupe. There will also be celebrity guests including Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider and Noel G from the Fast & Furious series, as well as the Miss Autorama pin-up contest. And, as usual, the exhibitors will be competing for the Ridler Award — no, that Riddler!

Event Details
71st Annual Meguiar’s Detroit Autorama

71st Annual Meguiar’s Detroit Autorama

Fri., March 1, 12-10 p.m., Sat., March 2, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., March 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Huntington Place 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit Detroit

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

The 70th annual Autorama rolled into Detroit [PHOTOS]

The 70th annual Autorama rolled into Detroit [PHOTOS]
69 slides
The 70th annual Autorama rolled into Detroit [PHOTOS] The 70th annual Autorama rolled into Detroit [PHOTOS] The 70th annual Autorama rolled into Detroit [PHOTOS] The 70th annual Autorama rolled into Detroit [PHOTOS] The 70th annual Autorama rolled into Detroit [PHOTOS] The 70th annual Autorama rolled into Detroit [PHOTOS]
Click to View 69 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Young Detroit designers head to New York Fashion Week to showcase Afrofuturistic looks

By Layla McMurtrie

Youth designer Logan H. pictured with an experienced fashion designer.

You can brighten up your life at the Cranbrook House & Gardens annual Winter Houseplant Sale

By Layla McMurtrie

Go green: The Cranbrook House & Gardens Winter Houseplant Sale.

Ex-prisoner Ray Gray celebrates freedom with Detroit art show

By Lee DeVito

Ex-prisoner Ray Gray celebrates freedom with Detroit art show (2)

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 7-13)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 7-13)

By Rob Brezsny

Ex-prisoner Ray Gray celebrates freedom with Detroit art show

By Lee DeVito

Ex-prisoner Ray Gray celebrates freedom with Detroit art show (2)

Young Detroit designers head to New York Fashion Week to showcase Afrofuturistic looks

By Layla McMurtrie

Youth designer Logan H. pictured with an experienced fashion designer.

‘Sacred Spaces’ highlighting Detroit’s Black-owned art galleries returns for second year

By Randiah Camille Green

Emerging artist Terrell Anglin uses wood burning and mixed media techniques to connect the past and present of the African American experience.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us