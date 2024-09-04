Detroit techno icon Kevin Saunderson hosts All White Party for 60th birthday at Spot Lite

Electronic dance music DJ and music producer Kevin Saunderson is celebrating his 60th birthday this Saturday at Spot Lite.

Presented by Paxahau, the All White Party will feature Saunderson and special guests spinning tracks from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. ;Attendees are encouraged to dress in all white, but it’s not required.

Saunderson, who recently performed a b2b DJ set with actor Idris Elba at Detroit’s Movement Music Festival, is known for being a member of the Belleville Three, a trio often referred to as the pioneers of techno music.

So, basically, this is your chance to party with a legend.

Tickets for Saunderson’s 60th birthday party are available online now for $20.