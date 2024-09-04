  1. Arts & Culture
Detroit techno icon Kevin Saunderson hosts All White Party for 60th birthday at Spot Lite

This Saturday, you have the chance to party with a local legend

Sep 4, 2024 at 2:27 pm
Kevin Saunderson.
Kevin Saunderson. Courtesy photo
Electronic dance music DJ and music producer Kevin Saunderson is celebrating his 60th birthday this Saturday at Spot Lite.

Presented by Paxahau, the All White Party will feature Saunderson and special guests spinning tracks from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. ;Attendees are encouraged to dress in all white, but it’s not required.

Saunderson, who recently performed a b2b DJ set with actor Idris Elba at Detroit’s Movement Music Festival, is known for being a member of the Belleville Three, a trio often referred to as the pioneers of techno music.

So, basically, this is your chance to party with a legend.

Tickets for Saunderson’s 60th birthday party are available online now for $20.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

