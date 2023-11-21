Detroit sneakerheads can show off their shoes at the annual Sneaker Gala

Proceeds from the event support the Lace-up Detroit Foundation

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 1:38 pm

Detroit sneaker heads will convene at the annual Sneaker Gala.
Shutterstock
Detroit sneaker heads will convene at the annual Sneaker Gala.

Sneakerheads rejoice! The annual Sneaker Gala is coming back to the Detroit Shipping Company, set to bring sneaker enthusiasts together for a night of style and celebration. Attendees are encouraged to showcase their favorite kicks, whether that be Jordans, Yeezys, or just classic Converse. The event promises a dynamic atmosphere featuring music, dance, and promotional giveaways. There will also be contests for the best dressed and best sneakers. Tickets come with a welcome drink, raffles, and the opportunity to contribute to the “Lace-up Detroit Foundation,” as a portion of ticket sales will be allocated to support the cause. Tickets are on sale for $45 on Eventbrite, but you can use code “SNEAKER” for 50% off.

Event Details
Annual Sneaker Gala

Fri., Nov. 24, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Detroit Shipping Company 474 Peterboro St., Detroit Detroit

45.00

