Detroit Month of Design events for people who are overwhelmed by it all

click to enlarge Randiah Camille Green Lo Braden’s photography is part of The Prelude by NOVA 24 Photo + Film Festival at the Congregation.

Can I tell you a secret? Even though I’m an arts and culture writer, I don’t particularly enjoy attending art openings. There are way too many people and energy to manage for an introvert like myself, and awkward moments fretting over what to say to that person I’ve seen on social media but don’t actually know in real life. I’d rather contemplate the art in peace. On top of that, the city’s art scene is always popping off with an art opening, concert, artist talk, or DJ night somewhere and it sends my anxiety through the roof trying to catch them all.

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to art in this city overflowing with creative energy that inspires you to embrace life’s infinite possibilities. But when I’m presented with too many options it’s like information overload, my brain crashes and I opt to stay home with my cat instead. No other time is this truer than the annual Detroit Month of Design where there’s an art exhibit or activation happening every weekend, and too many artist talks to count.

So for this week’s Artist of the Week column, I chose five Detroit Month of Design exhibits for those who don’t feel like combing through a long list of events with cryptic descriptions on Design Core Detroit’s website. You have a life and can’t be bothered trying to attend every single thing. I get it. And if you’re like me, the fewer people there are to interact with, the better. These events are a bit more lowkey but still worth your time.

The Prelude, NOVA 24 Photo + Film Festival

Over at former church-turned-coffee shop The Congregation, a series of photos printed on the building’s brick facade have been catching my eye. They’re a precursor to the forthcoming NOVA 24 Photo + Film Festival that’s set for July. The outdoor photography exhibit, called The Prelude, was curated by festival co-founders Mara Magyarosi-Laytner and Raymar. You may have casually seen the photos on a visit to The Congregation, but it’s worth it to take your time and actually appreciate each one. Ian Solomon’s portraits and Lo Braden’s angel triptych in the Congregation’s chapel window are almost like mini murals. Experimental film installations are also being shown in the Congregation’s basement. If you are into artist talks, there’s one scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 from 6-8 p.m.

Through Sept. 30; The Congregation, 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit; thecongregationdetroit.com.

Ergo Itself

This solo exhibit by Detroit-based artist Paula Schubatis is an immersive experience that feels like a brightly-colored womb of plastic scraps and fabric. Enter the nest filled with found and repurposed objects that attempt to make you feel at home, but sit on the verge of some kind of warped dimension instead. Models wander about the space wearing sculptural garments and “intuitive interaction” is encouraged. The exhibit is hosted by I.M. Weiss Gallery but is located in the space next door.

Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 7, 12-5 p.m.; 6540 Saint Antoine St., Detroit; imweiss.gallery.

Fiber Club*, Mending the Net



Fiber Club* (yes, with the asterisk) is a new meetup for textile-based artists in Detroit. The group’s inaugural exhibition is on display at the Convent, a former convent for Polish nuns in Detroit’s Banglatown neighborhood that’s been converted into art and wellness studios. Mending the Net includes a web of work from Fiber Club*’s 50-plus members.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Sept. 24; The Convent, 13301 Mound Rd., Detroit; conventdetroit.com.

Designing Justice + Designing Spaces pop-up

Beyond just art exhibits, part of the Detroit Month of Design is imagining the future in terms of sustainability, land, and social justice. Architecture and design firm Designing Justice + Designing Spaces is giving us a peek into their plans for a social justice hub at Grand River and 14th Street with this pop-up. It will feature three zones: a “peace and alternative justice center” with conversations on restorative justice featuring therapeutic steel tongue drum music by Demetrius Thomas; “food and retail ecosystem” space with free samples of locally made treats and handmade items from Detroit-based vendors; and a “digital media and fabrication” zone where you can build public seating with Sit-On-It Detroit.

1-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23; 2223 W. Forest Ave., Detroit; designcore.org.

Mike Han : United by Design

In his first Detroit gallery show, Mike Han uses his graffiti-inspired patterns to give new life to discarded Minoru Yamazaki and Albert Kahn blueprints. The blueprints are of buildings that date back to the 1920s, and painting on them is Han’s way of creating new from something old. The exhibit also includes some of Han’s past design collaborations like wall art and working speakers with Leon Speakers, rugs made in partnership with Art Van, sunglasses with SEE eyewear, and 3D-printed tables through Haddy. Even if you realistically aren’t going to purchase one of the $3,500 tables, their wavy, knobby texture is pretty cool.

Through Sept. 30; Playground Detroit, 2845 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; playgrounddetroit.com.

