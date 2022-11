Detroit Dilla Fest unexpectedly postponed to 2023

click to enlarge B+ J Dilla in 2003.

Apparently, it’s not Dilla time after all.A festival dedicated to Detroit’s legendary beatmaker and hip-hop producer J Dilla, dubbed Dilla Fest, has been postponed to 2023.Dilla Fest was slated to take place on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Russel Industrial Center with performances by Busta Rhymes and Detroit acts like J Dilla’s younger brother Illa J, Frank N Dank, Frank N Dank, and DJ Dez Andrés.“We are sorry to announce that our Dilla Fest event with Busta Rhymes is being postponed to 2023,” organizers said in a statement Thursday. “Thank you for your patience and support, we look forward to announcing a new date soon.”They added, “All purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, and refunds can be requested at your point of purchase.”Dilla’s promising career was cut short when he died in 2006 at 32 years old due to complications from a rare blood disease.Roots drummer and documentary filmmaker Questlove is working on a J Dilla doc calledbased on the 2021 biographyby author Dan Charnas.You can read an excerpt of the biography on