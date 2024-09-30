Detroit, come on down! ‘The Price is Right Live’ is coming to the Fox Theatre

Detroiters have a chance to spin the Big Wheel.

The Price is Right Live, the traveling stage version of the popular, long-running TV game show of the same name, is heading to Detroit’s Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at 313presents.com and ticketmaster.com.

Randomly selected audience members will get an opportunity to play games like Plinko, Cliffhanger, the Big Wheel, and the Showcase. As with the TV show version, contestants can win new appliances, dream vacations, or a brand-new car, though this stage version of The Price is Right is not televised.

Since launching in 1972, The Price Is Right has aired more than 9,000 episodes and is the longest-running game show in the U.S. Its 53rd season premiered in September.