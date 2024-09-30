  1. Arts & Culture
Detroit, come on down! ‘The Price is Right Live’ is coming to the Fox Theatre

Randomly selected audience members will get a chance to play games as seen on the popular TV show

By
Sep 30, 2024 at 10:24 am
Todd Newton hosting The Price Is Right Live in 2019.
Todd Newton hosting The Price Is Right Live in 2019. Carmcarp1, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Detroiters have a chance to spin the Big Wheel.

The Price is Right Live, the traveling stage version of the popular, long-running TV game show of the same name, is heading to Detroit’s Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at 313presents.com and ticketmaster.com.

Randomly selected audience members will get an opportunity to play games like Plinko, Cliffhanger, the Big Wheel, and the Showcase. As with the TV show version, contestants can win new appliances, dream vacations, or a brand-new car, though this stage version of The Price is Right is not televised.

Since launching in 1972, The Price Is Right has aired more than 9,000 episodes and is the longest-running game show in the U.S. Its 53rd season premiered in September.

Location Details

Fox Theatre

2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Fox Theatre
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

