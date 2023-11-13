Detroit artists funnel frustrations with DTE Energy into group show

Each artist in the exhibit will present two pieces, one representing their general practice and another responding to DTE’s impact on Detroit communities

By on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 at 1:35 pm

click to enlarge Izzy Hedin-Urrutia’s “Keep Cold” is one of the works on display in Community Power: Artists Demand More from DTE. - Swords into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery
Swords into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery
Izzy Hedin-Urrutia’s “Keep Cold” is one of the works on display in Community Power: Artists Demand More from DTE.

Swords into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery has organized an art exhibit in response to Detroiters’ mounting criticism of utility company DTE and its business practices. Community Power: Artists Demand More from DTE criticizes the “massive funding that corporate donors have been pushing into the arts while simultaneously neglecting our communities,” as the gallery puts it. The show was developed by the Political Artist Meetup in collaboration with the “Work For Me DTE” campaign to address the company’s underinvestment in Detroit neighborhoods. Each artist in the exhibit will present two pieces, one representing their general practice and another responding to DTE’s impact on Detroit communities. The opening reception for the show on Thursday includes an open mic hosted by Chanel Beebe featuring Honeycomb and Sheezy Mo Beezy.

Community Power: Artists Demand More from DTE

Community Power: Artists Demand More from DTE

Thu., Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m.

Swords Into Plowshares Peace Center & Gallery 33 E Adams Ave, Detroit Detroit

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
November 8, 2023

