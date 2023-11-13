Detroit artists funnel frustrations with DTE Energy into group show

click to enlarge Swords into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery Izzy Hedin-Urrutia’s “Keep Cold” is one of the works on display in Community Power: Artists Demand More from DTE.

Swords into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery has organized an art exhibit in response to Detroiters’ mounting criticism of utility company DTE and its business practices. Community Power: Artists Demand More from DTE criticizes the “massive funding that corporate donors have been pushing into the arts while simultaneously neglecting our communities,” as the gallery puts it. The show was developed by the Political Artist Meetup in collaboration with the “Work For Me DTE” campaign to address the company’s underinvestment in Detroit neighborhoods. Each artist in the exhibit will present two pieces, one representing their general practice and another responding to DTE’s impact on Detroit communities. The opening reception for the show on Thursday includes an open mic hosted by Chanel Beebe featuring Honeycomb and Sheezy Mo Beezy.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter