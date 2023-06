Comedian Matt Rife Is Bringing His ‘ProbleMATTic World Tour’ to Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Matt Rife, a TikTok-famous comedian.

Many in Detroit are rejoicing because Matt Rife is touring and has announced a date at the The Fillmore for early next year.The TikTok-famous comedian has shot to superstardom in recent months with his funny (but sometimes semi-problematic) jokes being shared in short clips all over social media outlets. (That’s why the tour is called “ProbleMATTic.” Get it? Get it?)His 100-date world tour stretches across the entire United States before popping up to Canada and then hopping over to Europe.Tickets for the Friday, February 9, 2024 Detroit show go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster. See below for the rest of the North American tour dates for 2023:Thu Jul 20 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater –SOLD OUTFri Jul 21 – Salem, OR – Historic Elsinore Theatre –SOLD OUTSat Jul 22 – Tacoma, WA – Pantages Theatre–SOLD OUTSun Jul 23 — Spokane, WA — Martin Woldson Theater at The FoxThu Jul 27 — Norfolk, VA — Chrysler Hall TheatreTue Aug 01 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino –SOLD OUT *Wed Aug 02 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino–SOLD OUT *Thu Aug 03 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino–SOLD OUT *Fri Aug 04 – Niagara, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort –SOLD OUT *Sat Aug 05 – Niagara, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort –SOLD OUT *Fri Aug 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort –SOLD OUT *Sat Aug 19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort –SOLD OUT *Sun Aug 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort–SOLD OUT *Fri Sep 01 - Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino *Sat Sep 02 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino–SOLD OUT *Fri Sep 08 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las VegasSat Sep 09 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las VegasFri Sep 22 — Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall - LIVE TAPINGSat Sep 23 — Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall - LIVE TAPINGThu Sep 28 — Fresno, CA — William Saroyan TheatreSat Sep 30 — San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic TheatreSun Oct 01 — Riverside, CA — Fox Performing Arts CenterWed Oct 04 — Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing ArtsThu Oct 05 — St. Petersburg, FL — Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey TheaterFri Oct 06 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock LiveSat Oct 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran TheaterSun Oct 08 — Pensacola, FL — Saenger TheatreWed Oct 11 — Columbus, OH — Palace TheatreFri Oct 13 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music CenterSat Oct 14 — Akron, OH — Akron Civic TheaterSun Oct 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National CentreWed Oct 18 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel TheatreThu Oct 19 — Wichita, KS — Century II Concert HallFri Oct 20 —Tulsa, OK— Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention CenterSat Oct 21 — Kansas City, MO — Kansas City Music HallThu Oct 26 — Durham, NC — Durham Performing Arts CenterSat Oct 28 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer TheatreSun Oct 29 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert HallThu Nov 02 — Ames, IA — Stephens AuditoriumFri Nov 03 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Paramount TheatreSat Nov 04 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse OmahaWed Nov 15 — Fort Worth, TX — Will Rogers AuditoriumThu Nov 16 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryFri Nov 17 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSat Nov 18 — Austin, TX — ACL Live at The Moody Theater –SOLD OUTSun Nov 19 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic TheatreFri Nov 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby TheatreWed Nov 29 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the ArtsThu Nov 30 — San Jose, CA — San Jose CivicFri Dec 01 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock LiveSat Dec 02 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial AuditoriumThu Dec 07 — Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts CenterFri Dec 08 — Columbia, SC — Township AuditoriumSat Dec 09 — Evans, GA — Columbia County Performing Arts CenterSun Dec 10 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens AuditoriumSun Dec 31 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace