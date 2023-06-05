Wright Museum to host panel discussion for Detroit Hip Hop 50th anniversary weekend

click to enlarge Steve Neavling A tribute mural to the late hip-hop beat maker J Dilla by artist Victor “Marka27” Quinonez painted for the BLKOUT Walls Festival, located at 8841 Oakland Ave., Detroit.

Detroit is expanding its 50 years of hip-hop celebration with a panel discussion at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Set for Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m., the event promises “a lively debate on the top 50 contributors to the Detroit Hip Hop scene over the last 50 years” with some of the industry’s “behind-the-scenes players” and influential artists. It will also include a special medley featuring some of Detroit’s hip-hop pioneers.

Panelists include K Stone, Piper Carter, Maurice Malone, Brian Ives from 105.1 The Bounce, Metro Times contributor Kahn Santori Davison, Elijah Banks, Blair McGowan, Steve Coleman, Roy Meadows, Nick Steed, Karen Dumas, Derrick May, Juan Atkinson, Awesome Dre, rapper Proof’s former manager Khalid El’hakim, and more.

“Audience participation is encouraged,” event organizer Darryl Anderson said in a statement. “Guests both in person and online will have the opportunity to ask questions and give their own thoughts during the discussion.”

The panel coincides with 105.1 The Bounce’s Hip Hop 50th Anniversary concert at the Fox Theatre featuring Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Slick Rick, EPMD, and Big Daddy Kane on July 15.

Though the Charles H. Wright event is by invitation only, it will be live streamed to the public via detroithiphop50.org.

