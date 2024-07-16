City of Detroit denies appeal to save collapsed MBAD African Bead Museum building

click to enlarge Kriss Putnins Olayami Dabls looks at his collapsed MBAD African Bead Museum building before it gets demolished.

An 11th-hour appeal to save a collapsed building that was part of Detroit’s MBAD African Bead Museum was unsuccessful, and a city crew began demolition Tuesday.

MBAD African Bead Museum founder Olayami Dabls took to Facebook to break the news.

“This decision is a significant setback for our beloved institution, which has been a cornerstone of Detroit’s cultural landscape for over 23 years,” Dabls wrote, adding, “While this decision is not what we had hoped for, we are not giving up. Our fight to preserve the spirit and legacy of MBAD African Bead Museum continues.”

He continued, “WE ARE STILL HERE!!!”

Last month, Dabls attempted to raise $400,000 to repair the collapsed structure, which is next door to his MBAD African Bead Museum and was intended to become incorporated into a two-block campus that includes an outdoor art installation. The collapsed building featured mural work by Dabls, who was named the Kresge Eminent Artist in 2022.

Earlier this month, Dabls attempted to appeal the demolition order, arguing his case during a lengthy hearing last week. According to The Detroit News, Dabls was unable to file an injunction before demolition started.

Dabls thanked his supporters for turning up to protest the demolition and promised that big things are in store for the museum.

“Together, we will continue to celebrate and preserve African cultural heritage, material culture, and history that Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum embodies, in the heart of Detroit,” he wrote.

In its demolition order, the city said the building was in “a state of significant collapse” and posed a danger to the community.

“While the artistry and potential renovation of 6559 W. Grand River were expressed, the claimant stated their inability to make the necessary renovations or confirm the funds for necessary renovations,” the order reads, adding, “It is imperative to prioritize the well-being and safety of the residents in the surrounding area.”