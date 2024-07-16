Midtown Detroit, Inc. to host family-friendly Saturday street fairs starting this weekend

It’s summer in Detroit, and if you haven’t been having fun this season already… it’s time to start.

Local nonprofit Midtown Detroit, Inc., is here to help. Known for organizing the wintertime holiday festival Noel Night, the organization has just announced a series of Saturday street fairs over the next three weekends to amplify summer fun in the city.

The free festivals will feature a variety of local food served on restaurant patios, accompanied by live entertainment. There will be music, DJs, and dance performances, as well as activities for kids, fashion displays, and interactive games for all ages.

“Midtown is home to 256 vibrant businesses, retailers and restaurants that people come back to again and again, once they’ve walked in and experienced them. That’s the beauty of a street festival experience,” Maureen L. Stapleton, interim executive director of Midtown Detroit, Inc., said in a press release. “We’ve selected three key locations to showcase these businesses to new and existing customers, in a fun, family and festive environment.”

The goal of these fairs is to bring together residents, metro Detroiters, and visitors to support local businesses.

The series will kick off with “Celebrate the D on the T” on July 20, celebrating Detroit’s 323rd birthday, which is July 24. The street fair will take place at the intersection of Willis and Cass from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (The streets form the letter “T.”)

The event will include face painting at Kitab Cafe, free dance instructions, artist demonstrations, and street performers, among other activities. Local business specials will feature happy hour and drink offers at Cobbs Corner, an all-day sale at ArtLoft, 10% off at burger restaurant Royale with Cheese, an ice cream giveaway at Source Booksellers, and more.

The following Saturday will feature the Canfield Street Fair, happening between Cass and Third streets from noon to 5 p.m. Third Man Records will host live DJs spinning vinyl on the patio and Rosemarine Textiles will host a drop-in indigo dye workshop at City Bird and Nest. RUNDetroit and Carhartt Canfield will have special activations, and treats will be available from Blank Slate Creamery at the Bon Bon Bon store and HattieGirl Ice Cream at the Shinola retail store.

For the first two Saturday street fairs, parking will be available on the street and in Wayne State Lot 71 at Canfield and Cass.

The series will conclude with the Fairytale Festival at the Fisher Theater on Aug. 3 from 1-7:30 p.m.

Coinciding with Broadway in Detroit’s double performance of Shrek, the Fisher Building will host an indoor fairytale celebration. The day will feature a themed vendor market, food and drink, a costume contest, and live entertainment. A Fairy Door Hunt will be held with businesses in the Fisher Building hiding “fairy doors” in their shops. Visitors who collect passport stamps for finding the doors can redeem a fully stamped passport for a prize.

Participating businesses include Mature, Shy vs Bold, Peacock Room, Pure Detroit, MG Studio Salon, Russell’s Pharmacy, Promenade Artisan Foods, Stella Good Coffee, and the Fisher Theatre’s Broadway in Detroit. Parking will be available in the Fisher lot and on the street.

For updated information on the three Saturdays in the series, see MidtownDetroitInc.org.