  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
Detroit Burger Week Offers $8 Burgers July 22-28

Midtown Detroit, Inc. to host family-friendly Saturday street fairs starting this weekend

You should be having fun this summer, and this just made it easier

By
Jul 16, 2024 at 10:22 am
Midtown's businesses will be serving up food outside and offering discounts for these upcoming street fairs.
Midtown's businesses will be serving up food outside and offering discounts for these upcoming street fairs. Facebook, Midtown Detroit
Share on Nextdoor

It’s summer in Detroit, and if you haven’t been having fun this season already… it’s time to start.

Local nonprofit Midtown Detroit, Inc., is here to help. Known for organizing the wintertime holiday festival Noel Night, the organization has just announced a series of Saturday street fairs over the next three weekends to amplify summer fun in the city.

The free festivals will feature a variety of local food served on restaurant patios, accompanied by live entertainment. There will be music, DJs, and dance performances, as well as activities for kids, fashion displays, and interactive games for all ages.

“Midtown is home to 256 vibrant businesses, retailers and restaurants that people come back to again and again, once they’ve walked in and experienced them. That’s the beauty of a street festival experience,” Maureen L. Stapleton, interim executive director of Midtown Detroit, Inc., said in a press release. “We’ve selected three key locations to showcase these businesses to new and existing customers, in a fun, family and festive environment.”

The goal of these fairs is to bring together residents, metro Detroiters, and visitors to support local businesses.

The series will kick off with “Celebrate the D on the T” on July 20, celebrating Detroit’s 323rd birthday, which is July 24. The street fair will take place at the intersection of Willis and Cass from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (The streets form the letter “T.”)

The event will include face painting at Kitab Cafe, free dance instructions, artist demonstrations, and street performers, among other activities. Local business specials will feature happy hour and drink offers at Cobbs Corner, an all-day sale at ArtLoft, 10% off at burger restaurant Royale with Cheese, an ice cream giveaway at Source Booksellers, and more.

The following Saturday will feature the Canfield Street Fair, happening between Cass and Third streets from noon to 5 p.m. Third Man Records will host live DJs spinning vinyl on the patio and Rosemarine Textiles will host a drop-in indigo dye workshop at City Bird and Nest. RUNDetroit and Carhartt Canfield will have special activations, and treats will be available from Blank Slate Creamery at the Bon Bon Bon store and HattieGirl Ice Cream at the Shinola retail store.

For the first two Saturday street fairs, parking will be available on the street and in Wayne State Lot 71 at Canfield and Cass.

The series will conclude with the Fairytale Festival at the Fisher Theater on Aug. 3 from 1-7:30 p.m.

Coinciding with Broadway in Detroit’s double performance of Shrek, the Fisher Building will host an indoor fairytale celebration. The day will feature a themed vendor market, food and drink, a costume contest, and live entertainment. A Fairy Door Hunt will be held with businesses in the Fisher Building hiding “fairy doors” in their shops. Visitors who collect passport stamps for finding the doors can redeem a fully stamped passport for a prize.

Participating businesses include Mature, Shy vs Bold, Peacock Room, Pure Detroit, MG Studio Salon, Russell’s Pharmacy, Promenade Artisan Foods, Stella Good Coffee, and the Fisher Theatre’s Broadway in Detroit. Parking will be available in the Fisher lot and on the street.

For updated information on the three Saturdays in the series, see MidtownDetroitInc.org.

Slideshow

The 50 best things about Detroit, ranked

9. The artists and muralsDetroit’s creativity is unmatched and the artists and art scene here is underrated. There are murals everywhere you look in Detroit and the city continues to push more and more initiatives to spread art and support local artists even further.
49. Wildlife in the citySome people may hate the animals roaming the streets of Detroit, but others may love it. Either way, it’s true. Among others, we’ve got deer, foxes, beavers, pheasants, bald eagles, and many different bird species that you can marvel at daily. 48. Our vegan and vegetarian sceneWhile it could be better, metro Detroit has a pretty decent list of options for plant-centric food in the area, including Detroit Vegan Soul, Unburger, and Spacecat V-stro, among others. Plus, we’re supposed to get a location of the popular Modern Vegan chain soon too. 47. The People Mover is free nowWhile Detroit’s biggest downfall is a lack of good public transportation, we do have the humble People Mover. It will get you around the downtown area of the city and thanks to a sponsorship deal has been completely free to ride since the start of 2024. 46. It’s right across from CanadaIf you want to take a trip out of the country, you can do it every day in Detroit. Take the Ambassador Bridge or the tunnel across the Detroit River and you’ll be in Windsor, Canada, where you can try different food, visit new parks, and drink at 19 (don’t tell your parents we reminded you). Unlike most other places in the U.S., in Detroit, Canada is actually to the south. 45. Metro TimesDuh. 44. Parking is cheap or free In many big cities, parking prices are atrocious. In Detroit though, you can usually often find free parking, or at least pretty cheap parking, even downtown. As long as you’re cool with walking a few blocks, don’t pay drastic amounts to park. If you want a close spot during big events, you usually shouldn’t have to pay any more than $20.
Click to View 50 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Free Will Astrology (July 10-16)

By Rob Brezsny

Taylor Swift tribute concert in Lake Orion to support victims of gun violence

By Layla McMurtrie

SwiftieFest 2024 is happening at Wildwood Amphitheater in Lake Orion this weekend.

Stray dogs found with chains locked around necks in Detroit area

By Lee DeVito

A dog named Gilligan was found with a heavy chain locked around his neck.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe