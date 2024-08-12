Catching the Joshua Tree Dream Experience – Detroit – Benefit for Keep A Breast Foundation

Detroit, MI – The Joshua Tree Dream proudly announces the Detroit launch of "Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream." This lifestyle photography book, created by Detroit native Lisa Schyck, captures the authentic desert living experiences of creatives in Joshua Tree CA. and the Hi-Mojave Desert. The book showcases a glimpse beneath the surface of this vibrant growing artist community. The event will take place from August 9th through the 25th at Galerie Camille in Detroit, MI, and will feature desert theme works by Joshua Tree artists, including Robert Aronson (Detroit native), Bill Brewer, Sue Kearns, Snake Jagger and Bobby Furst. Plus “The Making of Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream” and drone landscape videography by Aydra J. Swan. Music composed by Lee Scott. click to enlarge Event Details: Date: August 9th - 25th, 2024

Keep A Breast Foundation will have on display one of Keep A Breasts signature breast casts painted by Katie McCabe

Music Composition: Lee Scott About the Book: "Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream" is more than just a photography book; it's a platform to uplift and advocate for artists and nonprofits. In 2020, Lisa and her husband, Bob Aronson (Detroit natives), embarked on a transformative journey to Joshua Tree, where they were enchanted by the landscape and decided to build their dream home. This experience inspired Lisa to create a book that showcases the unique lifestyles of artists living in the Joshua Tree area. "I yearned for a place of rare beauty, where the mind could find solace, and where living free from societal norms was possible," said Lisa Schyck.

Lisa and Bob are committed to making a positive impact in the Hi-Desert community. Bob continues his philanthropic work in Detroit while also leading local organizations in the Hi-Desert, such as the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council and Hwy 62 Art Tours. Lisa and Bob’s shared vision is to extend the transformative power of the Joshua Tree Dream to the world, inspiring others to break free from the ordinary and embrace the life they’ve always envisioned. Videography: The event will also feature "The Making of the Glimpses of the Joshua Tree Dream," providing an in-depth look at the creation of the book and the artistic journeys of those involved. Plus stunning drone landscape videography produced by Aydra J. Swan. Music: Original music has been composed by Lee Scott, adding an auditory layer to the immersive cultural experience of "Catching the Joshua Tree Dream."

About The Joshua Tree Dream: The Joshua Tree Dream is a publisher with a mission to enrich communities and invigorate economies through fostering commerce and championing nonprofits and artists. Founded by Detroit Native Lisa Schyck, the organization seeks to showcase and support the creative spirit of Joshua Tree and the Hi-Mojave Desert.