Afro Nation partners with Detroit Pistons to bring a pop-up basketball court to festival

The world’s largest Afrobeats festival is returning to Detroit — and this year, it’s collaborating with the Detroit Pistons.

Afro Nation Detroit is combining music, art, food, and fashion with yet another aspect of culture — sports.

Afro Nation Detroit announced plans to host a Pistons-themed activation area at the festival, featuring a “Pistons Home Court” basketball court and a Pistons art installation designed by local artists.

The pop-up basketball court will give Afro Nation attendees the opportunity to shoot hoops throughout the day to “relive their nostalgic backyard basketball days,” adding an extra way to have fun at the event and maybe even meet some new friends.

The court will be accompanied by a Pistons art installation featuring large letters spelling “PISTONS” painted by Detroit artists India Solomon, Conrad Egyir, Daniel Geanes, Rick Williams, Sheefy McFly, and Tony Whlgn.

Each letter “embodies the essence of Detroit, basketball, and Africa,” according to a press release.

Additionally, the Pistons will be gifting custom Detroit Pistons Bad Boys City Edition jerseys to select music artists performing at the festival. Each jersey will be personalized with the artist’s home country flags within the number patches, celebrating their diverse origins and symbolizing a meaningful connection to Detroit.

“The Pistons are such an important part of Detroit culture, and we are honored to welcome their presence at Afro Nation Detroit,” Obi Asika, co-founder of Afro Nation, said in a statement. “The new custom jerseys will help foster a connection between the performers and this great city, and embrace the values of individual greatness and competitiveness that Afrobeats and sports share.”

Earlier this year, Afro Nation organizers told Metro Times that they hope the festival, which unites Black music from across the globe, becomes a staple annual event in the city of Detroit.

This year’s lineup features headliners like African hitmakers Rema, Omah Lay, Asake, and Ayra Starr, alongside Detroit-born rapper Kash Doll, American rapper Lil Wayne, Canadian R&B singer PartyNextDoor, and many more.

Another Detroit art exhibit, titled The Stories of Us — which debuted earlier this year featuring 10 large-scale sculptures reflecting on the United States’ past, present, and future — will also be placed somewhere in the festival for attendees to view.

The festival is set for Aug. 17-18 at Bedrock’s Douglass Site. Tickets to Afro Nation Detroit 2024 and more information are available at detroit.afronation.com.