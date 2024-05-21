Lil Wayne joins headlining acts for Afro Nation Detroit, others added to lineup

The Afro Nation festival is returning to Detroit for a second year this summer to celebrate Black music from across the globe, and more acts keep getting added to the lineup.

Organizers announced on Tuesday that the newest big addition is rapper Lil Wayne, who will be headlining the festival alongside afrobeats heavy-hitters Rema and Asake. The rapper was last in Detroit in December to headline WJFM’s “Big Show” at Little Caesars Arena.

Also newly added to the lineup is Jamaican singer-songwriter Shenseea, along with a list of DJs and hosts. Detroit DJs Blakito and Donavan Glover, plus South African D.C.-based DJ Mobu, were added to the festival’s Amapiano-focused Piano People Stage.

Smaller DJs added include Sarz, Jae Murphy, Sky Jetta, and DJ Marine, and newly announced Afro Nation hosts include Chief Obi, Young Prince, Stewe, and Blaq Pages.

These new acts are joining a hot lineup of previously announced performers including African stars like Kizz Daniel, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, and Amaarae, alongside Toronto-born R&B artist PartyNextDoor and Detroit rapper Kash Doll.

Commenters on Afro Nation’s Instagram posts have mixed feelings about the Lil Wayne addition. Others are talking shit about Detroit, not understanding why the festival is being held here again, especially as it’s the only scheduled Afro Nation event this year being held in the United States.

Detroiters get it though, and we’re happy.

Organizers obviously realize how special Detroit is, stating that the upcoming festival is being held in “one of the world’s most historic music cities.”

“Bringing Afro Nation back to Detroit, the home of Motown and Techno music was an easy decision,” Smade, co-founder of Afro Nation, says. “Detroit embodies culture, creativity, and pride. The energy here is electric, echoing the heartbeat of Afro Nation’s spirit. In Detroit, we found a community that welcomed us with open arms, sharing our passion for unity and celebration, giving us a home away from home. Afro Nation Detroit 2024 will be even bigger than last year, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Afro Nation Detroit is happening from Aug. 17-18 at Bedrock’s Douglass Site. Tickets and more information can be found at detroit.afronation.com.