Carhartt’s spring women’s workwear line was made with input from the field

Detroiters can shop the new styles at the company’s Midtown pop-up store

By on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 at 9:00 am

Carhartt sought input from women who use its products for its spring line.
Courtesy photo
Carhartt sought input from women who use its products for its spring line.

While Dearborn-based Carhartt has long produced durable workwear for both men and women since it was founded in 1889, the company says it made a special effort with its spring 2024 line, seeking lots of input from women who use its products.

“There are women on the job sites that we talked to every day, and they’re just constantly telling us they need more comfortable gear and gear that fits better,” says Samantha Denton, vice president of women’s at Carhartt, at a Wednesday launch party for the new collection in Detroit.

“We’ve had women’s wear in the line for years, going back to like World War II,” she adds. “But particularly in spring ’24 is when we’re really putting a concerted effort and addressing consumer needs with comfort and versatility.”

While Carhartt is known for its heavy-duty coats, overalls, and boots — and those ubiquitous beanies — the new women’s line is lighter, featuring muted pastel colors.

“We have a perception to overcome that, you know, we’re a male-dominated brand,” Denton says. “We want to show women that Carhartt is a brand for her.”

Carhartt's spring line uses a fabric called Tencel, known for its softness and sustainability.
Courtesy photo
Carhartt’s spring line uses a fabric called Tencel, known for its softness and sustainability.

The new line features T-shirts and sweatshirts made from a soft material called Tencel, a plant-derived fiber that is more sustainable than conventional cotton and can break down and compost at the end of the product’s life. “It’s just as durable as our cotton, but way softer,” Denton says.

The pants and overalls are also lighter and softer, with drawstrings to make them adjust to fit many body types.

Other garments use ripstop fabrics reinforced with a grid pattern for extra durability.

Detroiters can shop the new collection at the Carhartt pop-up store at 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit, next to the Shinola flagship store, or online at carhartt.com.

