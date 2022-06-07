Burlesque and aerial performances come to Hamtramck’s Planet Ant with ‘Midnight Garden: Fairytales of Good and Evil’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Tori JasMeen is one of the artists who will perform at Planet Ant this week.

This event at Hamtramck’s Planet Ant Theater combines burlesque with an added dimension of aerial dancing, performed high above the audience, presented by burlesque performer Marina Casanova and aerialist Sal T Mutha and hosted by Lottie Ellington. In addition to performances by Casanova and Sal TMutha, entertainers include Céleste Vé Dette, Mimi Southwest, Dede DeVain, Kitty Paige, Sophia Von Stardust, Ginger Halloway, Kitsu FondueI, Tori JasMeen, Nikki Anya, and Jaas. There will also be a raffle with more than $800 in prizes, including aerial lessons. Maybe we’ll see you on stage next time?



Doors at 8 p.m.; performance begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10; Planet Ant, 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-403-1814; planetant.com. Tickets are $15 advance, $25 at the door, or $28 for VIP.

