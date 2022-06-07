Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Burlesque and aerial performances come to Hamtramck’s Planet Ant with ‘Midnight Garden: Fairytales of Good and Evil’

Staff pick

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 2:44 pm

click to enlarge Tori JasMeen is one of the artists who will perform at Planet Ant this week. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Tori JasMeen is one of the artists who will perform at Planet Ant this week.

This event at Hamtramck’s Planet Ant Theater combines burlesque with an added dimension of aerial dancing, performed high above the audience, presented by burlesque performer Marina Casanova and aerialist Sal T Mutha and hosted by Lottie Ellington. In addition to performances by Casanova and Sal TMutha, entertainers include Céleste Vé Dette, Mimi Southwest, Dede DeVain, Kitty Paige, Sophia Von Stardust, Ginger Halloway, Kitsu FondueI, Tori JasMeen, Nikki Anya, and Jaas. There will also be a raffle with more than $800 in prizes, including aerial lessons. Maybe we’ll see you on stage next time?

Doors at 8 p.m.; performance begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10; Planet Ant, 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-403-1814; planetant.com. Tickets are $15 advance, $25 at the door, or $28 for VIP.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Enjoy the RiverWalk and Dequindre Cut Greenway Detroit's riverfront RiverWalk and the nearby Dequindre Cut Greenway are open seven days a week until 10 p.m., meaning you can enjoy a pleasant stroll after sunset. See detroitriverfront.org for more information.

20 cool ways to spend summer nights in Detroit

20 cool ways to spend summer nights in Detroit
All the beautiful people we saw celebrating at Ferndale Pride

All the beautiful people we saw celebrating at Ferndale Pride
20 fabulous Michigan drag queens you should be following on Instagram

20 fabulous Michigan drag queens you should be following on Instagram
This $1.5 million home has panoramic views of Northern Michigan

This $1.5 million home has panoramic views of Northern Michigan

