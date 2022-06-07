Michigan Fashion Week celebrates its 10th anniversary with a runway show in Detroit’s Eastern Market

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Michigan Fashion Week turns 10.

While there are a number of events in store for this year’s Michigan Fashion Week, which aims to lift up our local fashion scene and celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, the big one is Friday in Eastern Market. More than 25 brands will be on hand for this runway show (this year’s theme is “into the jungle”), along with designers, models, photographers, and host Karlie Redd, the VH1 Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star.”

Doors at 3 p.m.; streetwear at 4 p.m. and couture at 6 p.m. at Eastern Market; 2934 Russell St., Detroit; michiganfashionweek.com. Tickets start at $75.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.