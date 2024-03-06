  1. Arts & Culture
Atwater Brewery is celebrating 313 Day with Detroit brands and $3.13 specials

‘Let’s raise a glass together. To you. To us. To Detroit,’ the longstanding brewery says

Mar 6, 2024 at 11:43 am
Atwater Brewery has been serving suds in Detroit's historic Rivertown since 1997. Courtesy photo
Detroit’s oldest brewery, Atwater Brewery, is gearing up to celebrate 313 Day on Wednesday, March 13, with a day-long celebration at their Detroit taphouse.

To commemorate the Detroit holiday, the brewery will feature $3.13 pint specials and food deals in partnership with a lineup of iconic local brands. Those include made-in-Detroit favorites like Faygo, Better Made, 313 Chips, Bon Bon Bon, McClure’s Pickles, Empacho Detroit, and Hell Fire Detroit.

“It is certainly an exciting time to be a Detroiter,” Atwater Brewery president Katy McBrady said in a press release. “In the shadows of the Detroit Lions playoff run, and with the Sweet 16 and NFL Draft on the horizon, there is more to celebrate in our city than ever before; but for those of us who have been here, we know that this spotlight didn’t just come overnight, it was earned by the hardworking people who keep our city moving forward every day.”

The 313 Day Celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. at Atwater’s Detroit Taphouse, offering attendees the chance to win a Detroit-themed basket loaded with goodies including tickets to a Detroit Tigers game, Hell Fire Detroit hot sauces, Atwater Brewery gift card, 313 Chips, Bon Bon Bon chocolates, McClure’s Pickles and Bloody Mary Mix, and Detroit Hustles Harder swag.

Among the menu items priced at $3.13 will be coney dogs, Hell Fire-infused fried chicken sliders, McClure’s fried pickles, and 313 Chips accompanied by Atwater’s beer cheese. Plus, Bon Bon Bon will be offering Detroit-style chocolates, Empacho Detroit will be selling empanadas, and Faygo will be giving away limited edition 313 Day koozies.

“313 Day is so Detroit that it just makes sense that we celebrate it,” Ale Rodriguez, head of marketing at Bon Bon Bon, said in a statement. “It’s the ultimate excuse to celebrate this city that we all love so much and gives us a whole day to brag to all of our friends who are not in Detroit, why they should be! A day of good ol’ fashion celebration and admiration for the things that have already happened and things that are actively happening here in the Motor City. We just love Detroit so damn much!”

While the main festivities are happening in Detroit, Atwater Brewery’s Grosse Pointe Park and Grand Rapids locations are also celebrating 313 Day with some $3.13 pint and food deals.

"We’ve seen our city at its best and its worst. We’ve seen it stumble and rise again. And we’re here now to lift a glass to Detroit’s renaissance and resurgence,” Atwater Brewery says. “Let’s raise a glass together. To you. To us. To Detroit.”

Location Details

Atwater Brewery & Tap House

237 Joseph Campau, Detroit

313-910-7496

ATWATERBEER.COM

laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

