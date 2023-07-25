Arts Beats & Eats announces 2023 lineup

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts to headline the Labor Day celebration

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 3:14 pm

click to enlarge The Oneders. - Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar
Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar
The Oneders.

Whether you’re into art, music, food, or all three (like me), Royal Oak’s annual Arts Beats & Eats festival is returning on Sept. 1-4. Organizers of the Labor Day weekend celebration have just announced this year’s lineup, offering a mix of fan favorites and new additions in all areas for its 26th anniversary.

Headlining the nine stages this year are Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Bell Biv DeVoe, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, Randy Houser, Collective Soul, and American Authors. There will be more than 200 performances from local and national acts of all genres.

The art side of the festival will also flourish with new displays and over 120 artists. This year, new art additions include glassblowing demonstrations and an Emerging Artists Program to promote upcoming artists Dylan Kamalaya and Jameson Marden.

Art and music are great, but food is a necessity, and over 50 local restaurants will be present to feed the masses. Returning eateries will include Drunken Rooster, Fork in Nigeria, and Wing Snob, with some notable newcomers being Estia Greek Street Food and Royal Oak’s Pastaio.

“Festival goers can treat their taste buds to a scrumptious and diverse array of cuisine served up by an irresistible lineup of culinary artists,” Jon Witz, the festival’s producer, said in a news release. “Our festival is a true celebration of culinary excellence, making it the ultimate go-to destination for food enthusiasts during the Labor Day weekend in metro Detroit.”

In 2022, 365,000 people attended the four-day event, and more than $332,000 was donated to local charities, the release said.

A full lineup of music, art, and food can be viewed on the Arts, Beats & Eats website.

For the first time this year, tickets can be purchased in advance for $7, but will also be sold during the festival for $10 before 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.

Event Details
Arts, Beats & Eats

Arts, Beats & Eats

Sept. 1-4

Downtown Royal Oak Main & S. Troy, Royal Oak Oakland County

