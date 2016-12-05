The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 5, 2016

The Scene

Kid Rock embarrasses himself with a line of Trump-themed merchandise

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge make_america_badass_again.png
Oh, Bob Ritchie, now you're just embarrassing yourself.

Look, you've got every right to support Trump. After all, he's totally qualified for the job and has already proven he's capable of draining the so-called swamp and appointing a cabinet devoid of Washington insiders.

Oh, wait. Nope.

Still, your unflinching support of an unapologetic racist and misogynistic could be forgiven — even though it's probably all a front to get your fans to keep buying your (shitty) music and going to your concerts. Can't bite the hand that feeds you, amiright?

But selling Trump merchandise? Now, that's just ugly. 
And not only is it philosophically ugly, but the stuff itself bares words and phrases that seek to further create division rather than helping to bring the country together.  
click to enlarge ggt.png

The Trump collection is composed of three T-shirts. The first says, "_onald Trump. The D is missing because it's in every haters mouth." The second say, "Guns, God, & Trump." The third is a map of the Electoral College with a legend notes that red states belong to the United States of American while blue states belong to "Dumbfuckistan." 

Really. 
click to enlarge dumbfuckistan.png

Way to bridge the divide, Bob. Way to make a concerted effort to bring people together. Way to express understanding, concern, and appreciation for all those whose beliefs differ from yours. 
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-04_at_10.17.14_pm.png

Way. To. Go. History is not going to look favorably upon you.

What's worse is it's pretty clear the whole thing a holiday cash grab. All Trump-related merchandise is promised to arrive by 12/23 except a red baseball cap emblazoned with the slogan "Make America Badass Again," which is promised to arrive by 12/30.

Of course, you haven't shied away from controversy surrounding our current political hellscape. We should have known you'd find a way to capitalize on the disenfranchised. It's something you've done in the past with great success.

Just keep making shit music, supporting divisive political figures, and worshiping that golden idol. It's gone well for you so far.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nelly did a surprise performance at COBO this weekend and we're pissed we missed it Read More

  2. This Michigan woman's Snapchat story is the best thing you'll see all day Read More

  3. Feds OK NEXUS pipeline, which would run through southeast Michigan Read More

  4. VIDEO: The trailer for Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is out and it's amazing Read More

  5. Michigan's presidential election recount has begun Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation