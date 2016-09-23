Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 23, 2016

Table and Bar

Como's in Ferndale shut down by health department

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 5:55 PM

click image This photo illustration from Como's Facebook page fails to mention the reasons behind the restaurant's closure. - COMO'S/FACEBOOK
  • Como's/Facebook
  • This photo illustration from Como's Facebook page fails to mention the reasons behind the restaurant's closure.
Fans of Ferndale pizzeria and bar Como's will have to find a new spot to hang out for the time being.

WXYZ reports that the Oakland County Health Division has shut the place down this week due to its inability to maintain a clean environment.

The TV station says the health department recommended to the food service appeal board to close Como's. The popular spot will remain closed until health officials deem it's OK to reopen.

Eater Detroit painted a rosy outlook about the closure, citing a Como's Facebook post that reads: "Como's is getting a facelift! We will be closed for a few weeks to create a better dining experience for our guests. This major renovation includes a massive upgrade to the kitchen and dining room! We look forward to sharing our remodeled space with you. Tune into this page for updates on the remodel!"

The post goes on with 19 hashtags including #openlate, #cocktails #Italianfood, etc. (somehow missing: #healthcodeviolation).

We reached out to Como's for comment, but the restaurant's phone rang unanswered. 

A more thorough accounting of the problems at Como's can be found in the Daily Tribune.

Health and Human Services director George Miller told the publication that the health division had been having issues with Como's for awhile. Violations include: problems with personal hygiene of workers, cross-contamination of food, missing date markings on food expiration dates, failing to cool foods down for storage, and leaving food out for too long.

"This issue has been continuing and festering for the past few years," he told the Trib. "We needed to get their attention and their license has been revoked. Like any restaurant that may struggle a bit, we expect them to get themselves back on track and reopen."

The closure is just the latest in a string of problems plaguing Como's.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission records show that in 2015, the establishment's liquor license was yanked for 60 days failing to pay fines. The longtime eatery and bar had previously been dinged a number of times for selling booze to minors.

We've put in calls to both Miller's office and to Como's and will provide more details if and when they become available.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ferndale's Daily Dinette shutters this week Read More

  2. Trump released a 'Crooked Hillary' Snapchat geofilter and our day is officially ruined Read More

  3. Eminem and Skylar Grey release new Bonnie and Clyde-inspired tune Read More

  4. SuperHappySushi launches inside MOCAD... And more restaurant openings Read More

  5. First look: Nate Parker's ‘The Birth of a Nation’ Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation