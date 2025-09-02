Detroit City Distillery celebrates 11th anniversary with block party, limited-edition bourbon

Courtesy photo Detroit City Distillery is releasing an 11th anniversary bourbon.

Detroit City Distillery is celebrating 11 years of business this Saturday with a block party at its Eastern Market taproom.

Set for 10 a.m.-11 p.m., the event will feature the release of a limited-edition Eleventh Anniversary Birthday Blend Straight Bourbon. The event will be held inside the taproom as well as outdoors on Riopelle Street, which will be closed off to traffic.

“Each anniversary is meaningful to our team and represents so many years of hard work distilling and working together to offer the best craft spirits, cocktails, special events and bar experience we can,” said J.P. Jerome, DCD’s master distiller and co-owner, in a statement.

“As in previous years, we make the anniversary bottle by blending bourbon from separate barrels — one representing each year we’ve been in business — to create a one-of-a-kind bourbon,” he added. “As this year marks our eleventh anniversary in business, the bottle will feature the number eleven in Roman numerals. We hope everyone will join us to toast another milestone and nab this special, limited-edition bottle.”

Bottles of the Eleventh Anniversary Birthday Blend Straight Bourbon will be available for purchase at the tasting room for $60 each.

The event will also feature a whiskey barrel-building demonstration as well as live music and a DJ.

A free birthday toast will be held at 10 a.m. for all guests.

The Detroit City Distillery taproom is located at 2462 Riopelle St.