Yuengling launches packaged beer in Michigan ahead of schedule

Courtesy photo Yuengling is considered the oldest brewery in the U.S.

Yuengling has officially arrived in Michigan.

Packaged beers from the Pennsylvania brewery, founded in 1829 and believed to be the oldest in the U.S., will be available in select local stores on Monday, Sept. 8.

That’s according to Ypsilanti-based O&W Inc., which is distributing the beers in Michigan.

O&W Inc. says the packaged beer arrives a full week ahead of schedule — just in time for the big football game between University of Michigan and Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Ann Arbor.

“You’ve been asking. You’ve been tagging. Even road-tripping across state lines. Now, we’re coming to you,” said Tom Junod, director of business development at Yuengling Brewery. “To the rest of Michigan — we see you, we hear you. We’re just getting started.”

The packaged beers include bottles and cans of Yuengling’s Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, and the Yuengling Flight.

The packaged beer follows the arrival of Yuengling on draft at Michigan bars in August.

O&W claims the release is “Michigan’s biggest beer launch in history” with nearly 40,000 cases pre-sold, 500 account purchase selections, and nearly 2,300 kegs in the Detroit area.

“This launch is not only a milestone for Michigan beer lovers, but also a defining moment in my career,” said Jamie Wanty-Keeder, vice president of marketing at O&W, Inc. “To be part of bringing America’s Oldest Brewery to Michigan and seeing this level of excitement and demand is truly special. We’re proud to help write this chapter in Yuengling’s legacy.”

O&W expects the beers to be available statewide by next summer.

You can find Yuengling locally at yuengling.com/beer-finder.