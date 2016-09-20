Danny Brown releases explosive new track with Kendrick Lamar

We are counting down the days until Danny Brown's new releasecomes out (p.s. — that would be September 30) and in the mean time Brown has graced us with another track that will be featured on the LP.The new track, called "Really Doe," features an all-star lineup of rap royalty: Ab-Soul and Earl Sweatshirt each take a verse over hard drums and a looped bell noise that sounds like it's straight out of a horror flick.And of course, the hottest guy in rap right now Kendrick Lamar lends his powerful voice to a verse spitting, "Hold the crosses 'cross your heart/ Sin is such a work of art," while Brown clings in, "I done made it out of the hood/Think I'm goin' back? I wish a motherfucker would."This new LP marks Brown's first release with an electronic label called Warp Records. Brown toldthat the LP has a string of influences likeRaekwon, early Björk, Joy Division, Talking Heads and System of a Down'sIt's quite the smorgasbord of influences, but knowing Brown's wacky personality we are very excited hear the finished project.