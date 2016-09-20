City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

City Slang

Danny Brown releases explosive new track with Kendrick Lamar

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 1:48 PM


We are counting down the days until Danny Brown's new release Atrocity Exhibition comes out (p.s. — that would be September 30) and in the mean time Brown has graced us with another track that will be featured on the LP.

The new track, called "Really Doe," features an all-star lineup of rap royalty: Ab-Soul and Earl Sweatshirt each take a verse over hard drums and a looped bell noise that sounds like it's straight out of a horror flick. 

And of course, the hottest guy in rap right now Kendrick Lamar lends his powerful voice to a verse spitting, "Hold the crosses 'cross your heart/ Sin is such a work of art," while Brown clings in, "I done made it out of the hood/ Think I'm goin' back? I wish a motherfucker would."

This new LP marks Brown's first release with an electronic label called Warp Records. Brown told Rolling Stone that the LP has a string of influences like Raekwon, early Björk, Joy Division, Talking Heads and System of a Down's Toxicity. It's quite the smorgasbord of influences, but knowing Brown's wacky personality we are very excited hear the finished project. 
 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A hometowner from Hamtramck fights the undead Read More

  2. With future of Detroit Restaurant Week uncertain, a new spinoff emerges this month Read More

  3. Dinner at Café Muse recast as Dottie's modern Southern bistro Read More

  4. Michigan is home to a huge lavender labyrinth Read More

  5. Jack White is killing it with these acoustic performances Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...