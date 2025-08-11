First concert set for Detroit’s restored historic bandshell

For the first time in nearly two decades, music is returning to Detroit’s former Michigan State Fairgrounds bandshell.

The inaugural concert has been announced for what is now called the Palmer Park bandshell.

First opened in 1938, the historic stage was saved from demolition and relocated across Woodward Avenue thanks to funding by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

It celebrates its grand reopening with a jazz concert starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23. The show is part of saxophonist Marcus Elliot’s “Sounds From The Park,” which features compositions inspired by and performed in Detroit’s parks.

Elliot will be joined by Marion Hayden and Jaribu Shahid on bass, Gayelynn McKinney and Sean Dobbins on drums, and Roger Jones on piano. The theme of the concert is “Legacy & Mentorship.”

“Marcus Elliot’s curated performances honor Detroit’s parks and their stewards by showcasing themes that uniquely reflect each park’s heritage and neighborhood,” the Detroit Parks Coalition wrote in an Instagram post announcing the concert. “Composed specifically for each location, the music celebrates the parks as vital spaces for rest, recreation, and community connection. Through these site-specific works, Elliot highlights the distinct character and spirit of every park while acknowledging their shared role in Detroit’s cultural landscape.”

The Michigan State Fairgrounds bandshell saw numerous acts grace its stage over the decades, ranging from Benny Goodman to the Stooges to Aretha Franklin. After the Michigan State Fair was held there for the last time in 2009 due to budget cuts, the site sat vacant until retail giant Amazon purchased a portion of it in 2020 to build a $400 million distribution center.

An essay published by Metro Times that year by blogger David Gifford urged Amazon to save the historic bandshell, sparking a show of public support. In his 2021 State of the City address, Mayor Mike Duggan announced the bandshell would be saved.

“There’s a lot of emotion,” Duggan said. “I saw concerts at this bandshell. A lot of folks remember this, and they said, ‘Can’t we do something about the history of the Fairgrounds?’”

The restoration and relocation of the bandshell was completed this June, incorporating elements of the original structure. The city also installed bathrooms and a parking lot to accommodate guests.

The bandshell is now located in the Northwest section of Palmer Park off of Seven Mile Road.