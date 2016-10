Detroit Cobras play record release party at Third Man Detroit next week

click to enlarge The Detroit Cobras. Courtesy photo.

The Detroit Cobras' first two LPs were lovingly reissued by Third Man last month. And we just learned that the group will perform at Third Man Cass Corridor on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to celebrate.This whole thing is superb news for fans of Detroit music. We all know that the Cobras are one of the best bands to ever emerge from this region, and we all know that's saying a lot. Their inventive, intense, and absolutely thrilling approach to material which (decades after its initial release) fell into the hands of schlockmeisters, hacks, super old people, and overly reverential young acts, remains revolutionary.Who in their fucking right mind would ever consider covering a jumped-up track that once was sung by Otis Redding?! Nobody, that's who — because thankfully, the Cobras have never been in their right mind. They have been in the mindset of lust, despair, longing, and whatever you call it when you are absolutely abandoned to romantic love — the same territory of the original songs they cover.The group's core/founding members, vocalist Rachel Nagy and guitarist Mary Ramirez, are both genius arrangers. And they always have had super solid backing from a revolving cast.These songs are all covers, but the Cobras are not a cover band.To do this kind of thing, and do it this well, is nearly impossible. The first two Detroit Cobras records — 1998'sand 2001'swere re-released on August 26. Many thanks to Third Man Records for putting these essential records back out into the public sphere. You will find these records at a friendly neighborhood record store near you, as well as available atfor direct ordering now.And lo and behold, here is a previously unreleased song, which was pressed as a bonus track on"This Old Heart."