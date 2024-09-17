  1. Weed
Pure Options hosts cannabis consumption concert in Lansing featuring Disco Lines and TWINSICK

Live music, a cannabis festival experience, and on-site consumption combine for a unique event

By
Sep 17, 2024 at 9:54 am
TWINSICK.
TWINSICK. Courtesy photo
Michigan cannabis chain Pure Options just announced a cannabis consumption concert headlined by popular high-energy DJ Disco Lines and EDM duo TWINSICK. The event, combining a live concert with a cannabis festival experience, is happening on Sept. 21 at Pure Options’ Frandor Lansing East location.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of cannabis products from different vendors, with special deals and promotions available exclusively at the event.

The day will kick off with opening performances by Simio, Prim, Dom Chap, and the renowned DJ Rock City, ahead of the headliners. In addition to the live performances, the event will feature a big screen showing of the Michigan State vs. Boston College football game.

The event is strictly 21+ and on-site cannabis consumption will be permitted.

General admission tickets are available for $20, providing access to all event areas, including the vendor showcase, live performances, and food trucks. A limited number of VIP tickets, priced at $200, will offer extra perks such as access to private seating areas and a premium goody bag with cannabis products from various vendors.

Free student tickets are also available for those who show a valid student ID.

Based in Michigan, Pure Options has three locations in Lansing and three others across the state in Detroit, Muskegon, and Mt. Pleasant.

For more information on the Michigan cannabis retailer and to purchase tickets for the Lansing cannabis event, visit pureoptions.com.

Location Details

Pure Options Frandor

125 N. Clippert St., Lansing Greater Lansing Area

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

