  1. Weed
  2. One Hitters
  1. Weed
  2. One Hitters
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Ann Arbor hosts fourth annual Entheofest promoting psychedelic legalization

Michigan’s pioneer in psychedelic decriminalization hosts a free event with speakers, music, and educational booths

By
Sep 9, 2024 at 3:23 pm
Ann Arbor was the first Michigan city to decriminalize the use of psychedelics.
Ann Arbor was the first Michigan city to decriminalize the use of psychedelics. Shutterstock
Share on Nextdoor

Ann Arbor’s first Hash Bash took place in April 1972 in response to the arrest of activist John Sinclair, who was sentenced to 10 years for possessing two joints. The event occurred shortly after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the state’s marijuana laws and Sinclair was freed from prison.

Hash Bash has since become an annual protest against cannabis criminalization, drawing tens of thousands of people to the University of Michigan’s Diag each year, even after Michigan legalized adult-use marijuana in 2018.

In 2021, the city started Entheofest to honor September’s Entheogenic Plants and Fungi Awareness Month and as a way to discuss the legalization of psychedelic plants.

From 1:11-4:20 p.m. on Sept. 22, the fourth annual Entheofest will be held at The Diag at 913 S. University Ave. offering live performances, educational booths, and psychedelic-inspired art activities. Speakers at the event include State Senator Jeff Irwin, Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabbi, and other local advocates.

The event’s goal is to raise awareness and build equity in the growing industry of entheogenic plant use. The free-speech gathering provides an opportunity for education on the medical and therapeutic benefits of these natural substances, offering tools like harm reduction kits and information on cannabis expungement services.

Nationwide, Oregon and Colorado remain the only two states that have fully legalized recreational psychedelics. However, over a dozen U.S. cities have moved to decriminalize the use of certain entheogenic plants and fungi, including psilocybin.

In 2020, Ann Arbor became the first city in Michigan to pass a resolution deprioritizing law enforcement’s focus on these plants, leading to Washtenaw County adopting a similar policy.

Since then, other Michigan cities like Detroit, Ferndale, and Hazel Park have followed suit.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

House of Dank to Host Gas Station Event at Woodward Dream Cruise Featuring Cars, Entertainment & More

By Metro Times Promotions

House of Dank to Host Gas Station Event at Woodward Dream Cruise Featuring Cars, Entertainment & More

FDA deprives Michigan veterans of research on medical cannabis

By Steve Neavling

A sticky situation: Federal restrictions on cannabis have prevented a vast majority of studies from advancing, depriving veterans of the opportunity to benefit from the research.

House of Dank Ann Arbor Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Party Friday, September 6th

By Metro Times Promotions

House of Dank Ann Arbor Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Party Friday, September 6th

These destination cannabis dispensaries in Michigan are worth the drive

By Lee DeVito

Pure Roots teaser

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe