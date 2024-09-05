House of Dank Ann Arbor Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Party Friday, September 6th

ANN ARBOR, Mich., September 5, 2024 - House of Dank Ann Arbor announces the highly anticipated Grand Opening Party, scheduled for Friday, September 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.. The Grand Opening Party will happen at 2730 Jackson Ave., located in the Arbor West Centre plaza. House of Dank Ann Arbor Grand Opening Party promises excitement and a festive celebration. Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., so even if you miss the party, you can still check out the Grand Opening Deals.

House of Dank Ann Arbor welcomes guests aged 21 and older to check out the extensive product offerings and participate in exclusive giveaways, pick up free swag from brands on site, and engage with our staff in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

Doors will open promptly at 9:00 a.m., so be sure to get in line early to catch the doorbuster giveaways . The very first customer in line will receive a special gift! There will be additional giveaways scheduled throughout the day. All in-store customers that make a purchase on 9/6 will be entered in a drawing to win an electric scooter.

Marvin Jamo, owner of House of Dank Ann Arbor, exclaims, “Ann Arbor, welcome to our HOUSE! We are bringing the people of Ann Arbor what they want: The best deals, highest quality products, low prices and the friendliest customer service.”

House of Dank Ann Arbor Grand Opening Party attendees can expect exciting activities and attractions, including brands on site who will be giving away swag, beats from DJ Chrome, eats from The Donut Bar & Selena’s Tacos Food Trucks, entertainment by caricaturist John Rios, exclusive deals on cannabis products, special guest appearances, games, and don’t miss your chance to party with Kash, the most beloved mascot in cannabis!

It wouldn’t be a House of Dank party if they didn’t bring the fire! Special guests will be stopping by throughout the day to join in the celebration. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place around 4:20pm.

As a leader in the Michigan cannabis industry, House of Dank offers more than just fire smoke for your session; customers can find relaxation with the House of Dank CBD line, find your new fit with exclusive merch, and join clubhouse rewards for daily offers and deals. They also offer home delivery options in a 20-mile radius and curbside delivery at select locations.

At House of Dank our values are rooted in a deep commitment to the wellbeing of our customers. We believe in excellence, expertise, and community. We provide access to the finest products. Our knowledgeable team and our commitment to our community allow us to make a positive impact in Michigan and beyond. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

Disclaimer: Please consume cannabis responsibly. For use by adults 21 or older. Keep out of reach of children. Warning: Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women or women planning to become pregnant may result in fetal injury, preterm birth, or development problems for the child. This marijuana product is intended for use by individuals 21 & over. It is illegal to drive a motor vehicle under the influence of marihuana. The actual value of the THC and CBD may vary from the reported value by 10%. National Poison Control Center 1-800-222-1222.