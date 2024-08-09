‘Hire N’ Fire’ cannabis industry job fair coming to Pontiac

click to enlarge Instagram, @hirenfireevents The “Hire N’ Fire Cannabis Industry Job Fair and Networking Event” is set for Monday, Sept. 9 in downtown Pontiac.

Michigan’s cannabis industry is booming. According to a 2024 jobs report by Vangst and Whitney Economics, the Great Lakes State is the second-largest marijuana market behind only California, employing some 46,746 workers with 11,341 jobs added last year. The authors called Michigan’s growth “astonishing,” with cannabis sales topping $3 billion.

An upcoming job fair aims to bring more workers into the industry. The “Hire N’ Fire Cannabis Industry Job Fair and Networking Event” is set for Monday, Sept. 9 in downtown Pontiac, offering “speed dating” networking opportunities and on-the-spot interviews.

The event will offer jobs in a range of roles, including cultivation, retail, marketing, compliance, and more. There will also be educational workshops and panels and brand activations.

And all are welcome, from seasoned pros to green newbies to the cannabis-curious.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 North Saginaw St., Pontiac.

Attendance is free, but space is limited. Those interested are asked to RSVP at Eventbrite.

More information is available at hire-n-fire.com and on Instagram at @HireNFireEvents.

Michigan voters legalized cannabis for adult use in 2018, with the first dispensaries opening in 2019.