Best Over 40 Dating App and Sites: Reviewed & Ranked 2023

Many people assume that online dating sites are only suitable and available for youths. However, there are platforms to find love for even for people over 40 years. Even though online dating isn't a new concept, it's not unusual that you would feel rusty when starting, especially if you haven't dated in a long time. Nevertheless, you can always get back on the dating track when you've met your match, and that's what dating sites are for. They make it easier to foster conversations that you ordinarily would have been shy to engage in and bring like-minded people closer to you. When searching for online dating sites for people over 40, it's easy to assume that there are limited options. However, you'd be surprised to know that many of them have a large membership base. We know how tough it can be to find the best online dating site amid many sites, so, in this article, we've brought up eight of the best dating sites and apps for people over 40. Let's see them! Best Over 40 Dating Apps & Sites eHarmony : Best for serious relationships SilverSingles: Best for older dating Seeking: Best for casual dating Ashley Madison: Best for married dating OurTime : Best for finding love later in life Hinge : Best for dating mutual friends AdultFriendFinder: Best for no strings dating Tinder: Most users Related Read: Top Christian Dating Sites eHarmony click to enlarge

The eHarmony site was created by a psychologist as a platform for people who are looking for compatible partners to date. eHarmony is one of the most popular dating sites for people over 40 as they have built a reputation online. Popularly known for creating a platform for serious lovers, eHarmony claims to provide up to 15 million matches for its members daily. The eHarmony data reports that eHarmony is responsible for up to 4% of US marriages, and only a few of the marriages go through a divorce. If you are looking for a serious relationship with someone above 40, you should check out this website. The site uses an algorithm to match you with the most compatible people; you can get matches by answering a quiz to provide information about yourself, and the algorithm brings out the people that match you the most. You answer this lengthy quiz during registration eHarmony offers three membership levels based on subscription. You get more matches and freedom to communicate with more people as you subscribe to a higher-paid plan. Pros It's a perfect haven for anyone looking for a serious or long-term relationship.

The algorithm makes it easy to find a match as you don't have to check through a thousand profiles to find a match.

The interface is beginner and user-friendly.

You get profile matches every day.

Compared to other dating websites, the number of fake profiles is fewer, due to the rigorous process during registration.

It has an almost equal male user to female users ratio. Cons The registration process is lengthy and rigorous.

The subscription fees are not cheap.

You can't search for people by yourself. SilverSingles

We've listed SilverSingles as one of the easiest sites for older people to find love online. SilverSingles is an incredibly popular dating site for seniors, with a large percentage of the user base being university degree holders. Although the site is not exclusively for seniors as there are younger men and women, it has many users who are in their 40s, 50s, and 60s. Like eHarmony, SilverSingles is known to create the perfect and most convenient platform for people looking for a serious commitment. You'd also have to answer a lengthy quiz when signing up so the algorithm can bring up more accurate matches. Note that you'd have to be on a paid subscription plan before you can message users. Pros It offers writing aid.

It offers a free trial.

The website's interface is simple and user-friendly.

You get the best matches regularly.

It has a large active user base.

You can pay according to your budget as there are different pricing plans.

It has an available app for iOS and Android users. Cons Signing up to register is time-consuming as you'd have to answer a lengthy questionnaire.

Members on the free plan can't view profile photos of other users. Seeking Arrangement

Seeking Arrangement is the site for you if you're looking for an elite dating site. This site has quickly risen to the most popular dating site if this is the style of dating you are looking for. If you are older chances are you know exactly what you want out of a relationship. Seeking can help you date in a way that is completely transparent about what you need. Pros You get a variety of quality matches.

Signing up on the site is pretty quick and easy, and you start getting matches almost immediately.

You get a free trial where you can view members and their photos. Cons The site has a lot of young members as well

It's more pricey but the quality is better. Ashley Madison

If you're a fan of discreet relationships, AshleyMadison is the site for you. The site has a large user base, with most users based in Brazil, the US, the UK, and Canada. AshleyMadison is suitable for people who are interested in having open relationships, monogamous and polygamous relationships. Although the majority of its user base is within the 25 to 34 years age bracket, you can become a member of the site if you are over 40, as other members are in their 40s and 50s. The site also has a travel feature for people who are traveling. It's incredibly easy to sign up to become a member of AshleyMadison; simply add a photo, input the basic details, answer a few questions, and you're on board. Pros AshleyMadison has been voted as the number 1 best site for casual dating.

It provides vast opportunities to find a date due to a large number of members.

You can get free matches.

The signup process will be quick and easy.

It gives its users impressive dating tips to enhance their dating experience.

It provides multiple channels for communicating with other users.

Older women can navigate the site for free.

It provides a traveling feature for travelers.

The site's interface is easy to use. Cons The site is not appropriate for people looking for a serious commitment.

The gender ratio is unbalanced as the site has 29% females and 71% male members.

It has a crude website layout. OurTime OurTime is an incredible online dating platform for seniors created by People Media. The site creates a platform where people can find companions, dates, friends, lovers, and even serious partners. With over 8 million users on the platform, OurTime primarily focuses on having members who are over 50 years. What’s more, the interface is simple for even non-tech savvy people; the signup process is quick and easy. The site also allows you to filter your search result based on your desired criteria. One of the unique features of the site is the video date option. You can have video dates after you and your natch have interacted with each other. Pros It has an easy and quick registration process for newbies.

It provides a free trial for three days.

You get a money-back guarantee.

It offers the best matches for friendship and relationships. Cons There are no additional features in the paid package.

It's not free to message other users. Hinge

If you are in your 40s and looking for a potential dating partner, you should try signing up to Hinge. The platform is convenient to use, and having conversations is easy. The apps notify you of people who liked you and what they like about you. Hinge also has an algorithm that helps you find matches that are compatible with you. When signing up, you’ll need to answer some questions about yourself- your likes and interests. The algorithm uses the answers to find you the best matches. Pros It's suitable for people in their 40s.

The app facilitates relationships by using an algorithm to match the best people for you.

It lets you know about the people who liked you.

It's suitable for people looking for relationships, not just meet-ups. Cons Going through matches, one after the other can be tiring.

Not all groups might be successful with using the app for dating. AdultFriendFinder