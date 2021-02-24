Best Mature Dating Apps and Sites for Singles 2022: Free Options Included

If you’re a person over the age of 50, you might be wondering if there are any online dating options for seniors. These days, there is an excellent variety of mature dating apps that can help you make meaningful connections online.
We have put together a list of the best dating apps and dating websites for seniors to meet other older adults. Each platform has a free membership or trial option so you can see what the platform has to offer. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the sites below to start your senior dating journey.
Related Read: Best Christian Dating Sites 2022
Adult Friend Finder
- A huge community of people to date
- Welcoming and open-minded
- Adult content
Best Feature: Adult Friend Finder is one of the best places for mature dating. The best feature of this site is that you can meet people from all walks of life. It should be noted that this site is more for casual dating than something serious.
How does AFF work?
Adult Friend Finder is fairly straightforward and better than that the registration process is free! In just a few minutes your account can be up and running.
You simply specify your sexual orientation and what you’re looking for. From there upload a couple of pictures if you want and add a little bio. From there you can match with people locally or abroad.AshleyMadison
• Preferred dating site for discreet online dating
• You can pay as you go with the credit system
• Excellent feature set for connecting with other singles
Best Feature: AshleyMadison has a unique virtual date feature that is great for getting to know senior singles online. You can set up an online date and see if there is any chemistry before meeting up in real life.
How does Ashley Madison work?
Ashley Madison has a certain reputation when it comes to online dating sites. If you didn't already know, Ashley Madison is a dating site for married dating. In other words, all of the users on this dating platform are looking for an extramarital affair.
Now, before you get too concerned, there are actually plenty of couples who take part in ethical non-monogamy. If this sounds like the online dating site for you, you can take advantage of the free membership to see what the site is all about.
Once you get started on Ashley Madison, you'll see that it's not technically a mature dating site. However, because all of the members have been married, the user base tends to lean towards people with some life experience.
eHarmony
• Trusted and highly regarded dating site
• Massive user base
• Available as a mobile app
Best Feature: eHarmony gives users the ability to send pre-written questions to potential matches. This feature is great for breaking the ice or keeping the conversation flowing. I highly recommend this feature if you're nervous about online dating.
How does eHarmony work?
Right off the bat, you should know that eHarmony is not strictly a senior dating app. That being said, this dating site is one of the best online dating platforms in the world. That's because eHarmony caters to just about every community out there, including senior singles.
If you are looking to date people of a certain age, eHarmony is a great option. You can narrow down the dating pool according to age to ensure that you only match with older people.
Because eHarmony is one of the most popular online dating sites, you'll find that the user base is absolutely massive. This makes it easy to find potential matches whether you're looking for love or just a casual date. eHarmony is free to join and offers a dating app option for mobile devices.
HeatedAffairs
- Affair specific dating
- Casual or serious relationships
- No age preferences
Best Feature: HeatedAffairs is a site designed specifically for spicy love affairs. If you’re over 50 chances are you are over the idea of a typical marriage. You might be ready to try something new.
How does Heated Affairs work?
As you can imagine a lot of people looking for heated affairs are trying to remain fairly undercover about what they are looking for. This being said you won’t need to fill out a lengthy and personal profile to get started on the site.
Of course, the more information you provide the more likely you are to find someone that is interested in meeting you.
Signing up for the site is free so you can give it a try and see if it’s a good match for you. After the free trial, it’s almost $40 a month but the price decreases the more months you sign up for.
MilfFinder
• Geared towards casual encounters
• High ratio of women to men
• Narrow down your search results according to age
Best Feature: Unlike the other dating sites on this list, MilfFinder lets you message any user on the site. Many dating apps and sites only let you message people you've matched with, so this is a big plus.
How does MilfFinder work?
Now, before you click the link to this site, you should know that it's fairly explicit. MilfFinder is the best dating website made for milfs and the people who want to date them.
Now, if you're looking for love, this may not be the dating site for you. MilfFinder is pretty much exclusively for people who are seeking a hookup site rather than a serious relationship. You'll find that there are quite a few mature singles on this site who are just looking for a one-night stand or casual date.
Most of the users have some pretty x-rated profile pictures which set the overall tone for the site. Users can browse through the site for free to search for potential partners.
SilverSingles
• Exclusively for singles over 50
• User-friendly web design
• Excellent matching algorithm
Best Feature: The coolest thing about SilverSingles is that it's international. That means you can find a match no matter where you are in the world. This is a great option for those of you who love to travel or who plan to retire in another country.
How does SilverSingles work?
SilverSingles offers everything you could want on a dating site, and it's all geared towards mature dating. We put SilverSingles first on this list for a reason— this senior dating site is all about making great potential matches.
How do they do it? Well, this dating site uses a personality test to find out more about you, so that they can find like-minded singles to connect you with. While this sign-up process may seem a little bit tedious, it's a great way to find potential partners online. SilverSingles will send you 5-7 compatible matches each day to ensure that you find someone.
If you're new to online dating, you can rest assured that this site is safe and secure. The entire site is encrypted and uses fraud detection to ensure user safety. All in all, Silver Singles is one of the best dating sites for seniors. You can sign up for SilverSingles for free.
Match
• High success rate for finding love
• Cutting edge matching system
• The site is safe and secure
Best Feature: Match has a unique Discovery feature that allows you to browse through other members. As you browse, the dating site will let you know how compatible you may be according to common interests.
How does Match.com work?
Match.com is one of the best dating sites around. While it's not exclusively for mature dating, this app is great for just about anyone seeking a serious relationship.
Match has put a lot of work into its matching algorithm. Each user completes a comprehensive personality test which helps the site connect you with like-minded people. You can also set your preferences so that you're only given matches within a certain age range.
The other great thing about Match is that many users are looking for a long-term relationship. You can see what Match has to offer by signing up for the free trial.
OurTime
• Celebrates life over 50
• You can freely browse other members profiles
• The site handpicks matches for you
Best Feature: OurTime makes it super easy to make an online connection with other mature singles. There are several features such as "Flirts" that can help you show your interest and meet people on the site.
How does OurTime work?
OurTime is a user-friendly online senior dating website. This dating site has a pretty great set of features that make it easy to meet people online and in real life.
If you're looking for a long-term relationship, you're in luck. The members on OurTime are typically interested in something serious, rather than a casual fling.
OurTime really focuses on celebrating the stage in life that seniors are in. The site acts much like a social media site where users can see updates, pictures, and birthdays from the homepage.
You can try out OurTime with a free membership, then upgrade to a premium membership if you like what you see.
LoveBeginsAt
• Caters to singles over 40
• Meet other mature singles at members events
• Access to senior dating experts for advice
Best Feature: The singles events are one of the best features on LoveBeginsAt. This dating website puts together exclusive events where mature singles can meet and get to know each other.
How does LoveBeginsAt work?
LoveBeginsAt is another excellent mature dating option to find matches with similar interests. This dating website stands out in the online dating world by going above and beyond to make quality matches.
As I mentioned, the older singles events are ideal for meeting real people in your area who are ready for a serious relationship. These events range from wine tasting to cooking classes.
Another cool feature of this website is the online chat rooms. The chat rooms are a fun, lighthearted way to get to know other singles who are in their 40s and older.
Unfortunately, this is not a free dating site. That said, the premium membership gets you a whole lot of features that you won't find on other mature dating sites.
SeniorMatch
• Over a million users use the site
• Thousands of successful matches made
• Great for seniors with an active lifestyle
Best feature: One very cool feature on SeniorMatch is the blogs written by members. You can get to know other members better by reading through their blog posts, and you write your own to let people know your interests. It's a great way to meet matches with common life experiences.
How does SeniorMatch work?
SeniorMatch is a popular website for singles over 50. This site is really ideal for mature singles who are looking for a serious relationship. And with over 6,000 active daily users, it's easy to make a match online.
If you like chatting online, you'll appreciate this website. The site offers a simple messaging platform where you can chat with other users directly on the site. Aside from that, the site allows users to search for users and browse through profiles freely, without having to rely on a matching algorithm.
SeniorMatch caters to mature people who enjoy traveling and outdoor activities. If that sounds like something you'd enjoy, you can sign up for the free membership. You also have the option to upgrade to a paid membership if you enjoy the site.
Plenty of Fish
• Many users are looking for a meaningful connection
• It's available as a mobile app and desktop website
• Unlimited messaging is free
Best Feature: POF has the best advanced-search feature on this list. You can search according to stats found in user profiles such as height, hair color, eye color, and more.
How does Plenty Of Fish work?
Plenty of Fish or POF is definitely one of the best dating sites and apps around. And while it's not an app exclusively for senior daters, you can easily make matches who are in a certain age group.
If you live in a small town with a limited pool of single people, POF is a good option. The user base is so large that people who live in rural areas have no problem making connections on this site.
Seniors can match with other singles by narrowing down the age group they’re interested in. POF does offer a free option, which has everything you need to make matches. If you do choose to upgrade your membership, paid members to get access to a suite of exclusive features.
CoffeeMeetsBagel
• Meant for people who are looking for serious relationships
• Allows you to filter according to age
• Users are given a small number of matches every day
Best Feature: CoffeeMeetsBagel is all about making real connections. In order to do this, users only have a limited time to decide if they are interested in someone or not. Once two people match, they can only use the app's messaging platform for a week. This encourages people to meet in real life.
How does CoffeeMeetsBagel work?
If you're strictly interested in meeting older adults and seniors, CoffeeMeetsBagel can work for you. You can easily filter your matches by narrowing down the age that you're trying to meet.
This dating app provides you with a handful of profiles per day that you can browse through. You'll then decide whether or not you're interested in these profiles. Because of the nature of the app, it's best to check your account daily to see if there is anyone you'd like to connect with.
Aside from the suggested matches, you can also browse through other users and reach out to anyone who looks promising. You can download the app and access all of the basic features without spending a dime. If you'd like to upgrade your account, you'll have access to a few more additional features.
Safety Tips For Using Online Dating Apps and WebsitesIf you've never used online dating apps or websites, there are a few important things you should know. Here are a few quick tips to ensure that your experience is safe and enjoyable.
1. Never give out your financial information to other members of the dating app.
2. Keep your personal address and phone number private until you really get to know somebody.
3. Always meet in a public place, like a cafe or restaurant, for your first date.
4. Be sure to share your plans with a close friend or family member if you meet up with somebody from an online dating app or website.
5. Be aware of fake profiles and spam accounts as you make matches.
Best Senior Dating Apps - Final ThoughtsIf you're on the search for dating apps for older adults, you're in luck. Clearly, there is no shortage of dating options for single people of any age.
The choices outlined above are some of the best dating apps and websites out there for finding a meaningful match online.
Most of the apps on this list are free to join so you can check out the site at no cost to you. Be sure to keep the safety tips in mind and you'll be on your way to finding love in no time.