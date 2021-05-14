May 14, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Looking for love is hard, no matter who you are. There are many obstacles in the way: professional life, a pandemic, different life goals. As a Christian, it can be even more difficult to find that special someone, especially if you’re looking online.
It’s possible to find a partner who shares your faith — there are dating sites that are either exclusive to Christians or make it possible to filter searches by religion. Even still, with so many dating sites out there, how can you find one with the most available Christian men and women?
Below, we’ve compiled our picks for the 7 best Christian dating sites to find love online.
While you might not think eHarmony is a good dating site to find Christian love, think again. The popular dating site was founded by a Christian psychologist and was exclusively just for singles of faith. This means you can have confidence in knowing there are lots of single Christians on eHarmony. The platform has evolved so that people of all faiths can find their partners.
eHarmony boasts an entire section dedicated to Christian singles, and their Compatibility Matching System matches Christian single men and women based on 32 dimensions of compatibility, like core values and beliefs.
On eHarmony, there’s a focus on marriage-centered relationships in a community of single Christians. Everyone is looking for compatible matches and to meet possible partners locally. The membership ratio between men and women is pretty equal: 51% men and 49% women.
The mobile app and desktop version are easy to use, with a simple interface. It’s easy to communicate with potential matches for free to find committed Christians with the same values as you. eHarmony uses its algorithm to make sure that religious views are still part of the mix.
If you’re looking for a committed, stable relationship with a professional Christian, Elite Singles is a dating platform to check out. Founded in 2008 in Berlin, Elite Singles specializes in helping like-minded singles unite.
Elite Singles understands the importance of your faith, and their goal is to match Christian singles with those who share your values. The dating site features detailed verified user profiles, so you can find out a lot about a person before making contact. Elite Singles also boasts a pretty even gender balance, and you can access free matches daily.
The EliteSingles matching process presents you with potential matches based on a combination of the 5 Factor personality questionnaire, and your individual refined search preferences. The personality profile is based on the Big Five Model of Personality psychology.
So that members can have a safe, smooth experience, the site maintains the highest standards by verifying all profiles, automatically removing inactive members, and proactively removing users they suspect are not serious. This is an amazing practice of Elite Singles and ensures that you’ll only connect with relationship-minded, God-loving people.
Big Church (also known as BigChurch.com) is a dating platform that is devoted to helping Christian women and men find loving life partners. You won’t find anyone looking for hookups here — Big Church is the largest Christian-exclusive dating site that consists of a strong user base of people with the same faith. Plus, the name should give it away!
Founded in 2000, the dating site offers many different features, including blogs, a friend network, and Bible groups. There are more than 300,000 active members of Big Church, and the site even has a magazine that contains articles and polls.
One of the best things about Big Church is that it features members with elaborate profiles and lots of photos. This leaves no surprises when you find someone you connect with. And since the members are all looking for a serious relationship, everyone is on the same page from the get-go. There’s also a feature called Relationship Readiness that determines a person’s character, values, parenting IQ, and more. This comes in handy for those who are looking for their lifelong partner.
If you have a standard membership, you can only preview profiles; you can’t communicate with other members. Paying members can pay extra to allow those with a standard membership to contact them.
As we get older, it can be difficult to find other singles who share a meaningful relationship with God. That’s why Silver Singles was created — to match people who are single, in their 50s or older, and want a meaningful Christian relationship with another God-lover.
With an intelligent matchmaking system, Silver Singles is based on personality compatibility. Their focus is on serious relationships, and there are over ver 50,000 new sign-ups every week. There’s an easy three-step sign-up process, and a personality test to get members started. Using the results of the personality test, your relationship goals, and partner preferences, Silver Singles sends you 3-7 matches daily.
Silver Singles is very successful and believes in meaningful senior Christian dating. The dating platform matches 2000 couples every month, which is impressive. Keep in mind that features like chat messaging are not free, and photos are only viewable for paying members. However, Silver Singles focuses on providing the best experience for older Christian singles, and it delivers.
Christian Cupid is a premium dating site with a commitment to connecting Christian singles worldwide. With 60,000 members around the globe (which is a low user base considering it’s global), the site is designed to help you find the perfect match, no matter where in the world they may be. 25% of the members on Christian Cupid are from the US.
With a diverse community from people all over the world, all members have at least one thing in common: their love for Christ. While most dating sites are exclusively for romance, Christian Cupid isn’t your ordinary platform. The site is also great for anyone who wants to talk and give or receive spiritual advice, support, and comfort to others.
It’s a safe and easy environment designed to help you meet your Christian love match. Whether you're interested in matchmaking, chat, or penpals, you can join for free.
Since 1999, Christian Cafe has matched Christian singles successfully. It is a dating site that’s owned by Christians themselves. They understand the importance of Christian values and living a God-fearing life. Most of the members on the site are 35 and older, and they all hold faith dear to their hearts.
Christian Cafe boasts that over 25,000 marriages have resulted in their matchmaking! On the site, you can read over 3,000 testimonials of real-life online dating success that have been published. There are many ways to connect with singles, including features such as QuickMatch, Search, Who's Online, and Community Forums.
Focused on uplifting faith instead of promoting flings, Christian Cafe prohibits any inappropriate language, photos, and messages indicating casual fun. Members who do not abide by Christian Cafe guidelines are suspended from using the dating site.
Many members seek fellowship, support, advice, and laughs through group conversation on the site. You can try Christian Cafe for free; there’s a 7 to 10-day free trial available. Keep in mind that while there is an app version, it doesn’t offer the same capabilities as the full website.
Christian dating doesn’t have to be complicated. There are plenty of sites amidst the regular dating platforms where you can find singles with a similar love for God. Hopefully, the above sites will help you ultimately meet your Christ-centered life partner, and you can live happily ever after!
