8 Best Asian Dating Sites: Meet Asian People In Your Area

Online dating can be intimidating and exhausting. While many apps are free to join, there is a rising issue with fake profiles. The search to find someone to match and date can seem like a tall order.

Luckily, there are still numerous secure dating apps and dating sites that are free to join and can connect you with millions of members around the world that acknowledge different sexualities, preferences, and social indicators including cultural niches, that users can select while looking to meet their special someone. People are increasingly looking for sites that help take into consideration their type, including dating websites that look to connect people of Asian descent with other eligible Asian singles.

For some people, it can feel that there may be too many dating sites out there. More than likely you want to find the best place to meet Asian singles, and don't want to waste time on an Asian dating app or an Asian dating website that doesn't deliver. Luckily for you, we've compiled a comprehensive list of some of the best Asian dating websites if you're looking to find love with people of Asian descent. After you join one of these incredible Asian dating websites, you'll find that your person is just a match away. Top Asian Dating Sites & Apps: Site Special Features Pros Cons AsianDating Specialized in Asian dating Free and premium membership User-friendly and long-term site Compatible mobile app for on-the-go access Android-only app Premium account memberships are expensive InterracialMatch Focus on interracial dating Monthly and 3-month membership options Easy-to-navigate website Compatible mobile app for on-the-go access Established since 2001 The site is not free to join Upfront fees Can be expensive KoreanCupid - Focus on South Korean singles - Encourages proactivity through premium access - Free registration, but premium chat initiation - Users seeking long-term relationships - Chat easily with singles from South Korea - Translation services for communication - Occasional fake profiles - Monthly cost eHarmony - Large membership pool Compatibility matching algorithm - Free version available - Trusted dating website with high success rates - Access to Asian singles within a diverse user base - Affordable premium membership options - Monthly cost EliteSingles - Focus on professionals - Highly educated and motivated members - Available on Apple and Android devices - Highly educated user base - Personality test for better matching - Tiered pricing structure based on needs

Not as many Asian-specific tags available 1. Asiandating.com - Best Established Online Asian dating The first place we recommend looking for an Asian Date is on asiandating.com. This site is specifically designed to help users find an Asian Match. This site does cater to both men and women and allows members the opportunity to send messages online as well as a few other features. This niche dating site has been in use for over 10 years and has connected thousands of Asian singles worldwide. As one of the first Asian dating sites in the niche, AsianDating is one of the largest and most trusted sites around and boasts over 4 million members. All users can review profiles and find people from a number of Asian countries after they join and set up their accounts.

Read full AsianDate Review

The site does offer more specific options through two tiers of membership: Gold ($29.98 for the first month) and Platinum ($34.99 for the first month). As is to be expected, platinum membership has access to more features including message translation and advanced search filters. 2. InterracialMatch.com - Best Interacial Dating Site When it comes to love your perfect match may be from a culture dissimilar from your own. There are more Asian singles out there than ever that celebrate diversity and are looking for or are open to an interracial relationship. For those Asian Singles open to dating non-Asian singles, we recommend Interracialmatch.com.

This dating site allows users to join and review matches photos as well as messages from either a desktop computer or from the accompanying app. Once they have a match, users can send a message and get to know one another and start looking for a relationship. The cost for this site is pretty typical with a monthly membership starting at $39.95 and a three-month membership coming in at a total of $74.95. 3. Koreancupid.com - Best Asian Dating Site for Korean Singles For users looking for Asian singles interested in long-term relationships, we recommend koreancupid.com. This Asian dating site is country-specific and focuses on connecting users from or interested in South Korea. Unlike on other dating apps, this site's users claim to most often want serious relationships.

Users can search for a match in their area or abroad, and view accounts as well as photos on the platform. While a user can sign up and create an account for free, they may only message if a premium user has initiated the chat. To have the best success on this site and find someone users are encouraged to be proactive and pay a monthly membership fee of $10.



Try koreancupid.com 4. eHarmony.com - Most Established Online Dating Site

As one of the most trusted dating websites in the online dating world, this list would be incomplete without mentioning eHarmony. eHarmony is one of the biggest names in dating sites and provides quality online dating that people can trust. Men and women from around the world have joined the site looking for love and connections, and many have reported that it's a great place for online dating.

While it's not exclusively an Asian dating site, it has a large membership full of accepting users. Indeed, this website is not as specific as some of the Asian dating websites mentioned here but members are still able to send messages and connect with single Asian people in their area very easily.

With one of the highest success rates of dating apps online eHarmony claims that "every 14 minutes someone finds love on eHarmony." Men and women from all backgrounds can join the website, and this does include niche dating pools such as Asian Singles and Asian Dating options. Members can select who they are interested in dating—Asian men, Asian women, etc and will be connected with other users that could be their perfect match. eHarmony connects Asian singles and helps them to connect with the right person.

The site also has one of the best male-to-female ratios on any dating site out there ensuring that members are more likely to find their perfect match. There is a free version of the site, however, the cost for a premium membership is surprisingly low, coming in at $2.99 a month or $35.90 annually.



Read full Eharmony Review Pros: Lots of successful relationships

Most users are looking to date seriously

Personality tests are used to help match men and women with their perfect match

Solid male-to-female ratio

Inexpensive monthly cost Cons Monthly cost 5. EliteSingles - Best Online Dating for Professionals