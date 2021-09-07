8 Best Asian Dating Sites: Meet Asian People In Your Area

Online dating can be intimidating and exhausting. While many apps are free to join, there is a rising issue with fake profiles. The search to find someone to match and date can seem like a tall order.
Luckily, there are still numerous secure dating apps and dating sites that are free to join and can connect you with millions of members around the world that acknowledge different sexualities, preferences, and social indicators including cultural niches, that users can select while looking to meet their special someone. People are increasingly looking for sites that help take into consideration their type, including dating websites that look to connect people of Asian descent with other eligible Asian singles.
For some people, it can feel that there may be too many dating sites out there. More than likely you want to find the best place to meet Asian singles, and don't want to waste time on an Asian dating app or an Asian dating website that doesn't deliver. Luckily for you, we've compiled a comprehensive list of some of the best Asian dating websites if you're looking to find love with people of Asian descent. After you join one of these incredible Asian dating websites, you'll find that your person is just a match away.
Top Asian Dating Sites & Apps:
1. Asiandating.com - Best Established Online Asian dating
The first place we recommend looking for an Asian Date is on asiandating.com. This site is specifically designed to help users find an Asian Match. This site does cater to both men and women and allows members the opportunity to send messages online as well as a few other features.
This niche dating site has been in use for over 10 years and has connected thousands of Asian singles worldwide. As one of the first Asian dating sites in the niche, AsianDating is one of the largest and most trusted sites around and boasts over 4 million members. All users can review profiles and find people from a number of Asian countries after they join and set up their accounts.
The site does offer more specific options through two tiers of membership: Gold ($29.98 for the first month) and Platinum ($34.99 for the first month). As is to be expected, platinum membership has access to more features including message translation and advanced search filters.
2. InterracialMatch.com - Best Interacial Dating Site
When it comes to love your perfect match may be from a culture dissimilar from your own. There are more Asian singles out there than ever that celebrate diversity and are looking for or are open to an interracial relationship. For those Asian Singles open to dating non-Asian singles, we recommend Interracialmatch.com.
This dating site allows users to join and review matches photos as well as messages from either a desktop computer or from the accompanying app. Once they have a match, users can send a message and get to know one another and start looking for a relationship. The cost for this site is pretty typical with a monthly membership starting at $39.95 and a three-month membership coming in at a total of $74.95.
3. Koreancupid.com - Best Asian Dating Site for Korean Singles
For users looking for Asian singles interested in long-term relationships, we recommend koreancupid.com. This Asian dating site is country-specific and focuses on connecting users from or interested in South Korea. Unlike on other dating apps, this site's users claim to most often want serious relationships.
Users can search for a match in their area or abroad, and view accounts as well as photos on the platform. While a user can sign up and create an account for free, they may only message if a premium user has initiated the chat. To have the best success on this site and find someone users are encouraged to be proactive and pay a monthly membership fee of $10.
4. eHarmony.com - Most Established Online Dating Site
As one of the most trusted dating websites in the online dating world, this list would be incomplete without mentioning eHarmony. eHarmony is one of the biggest names in dating sites and provides quality online dating that people can trust. Men and women from around the world have joined the site looking for love and connections, and many have reported that it's a great place for online dating.
While it's not exclusively an Asian dating site, it has a large membership full of accepting users. Indeed, this website is not as specific as some of the Asian dating websites mentioned here but members are still able to send messages and connect with single Asian people in their area very easily.
With one of the highest success rates of dating apps online eHarmony claims that "every 14 minutes someone finds love on eHarmony." Men and women from all backgrounds can join the website, and this does include niche dating pools such as Asian Singles and Asian Dating options. Members can select who they are interested in dating—Asian men, Asian women, etc and will be connected with other users that could be their perfect match. eHarmony connects Asian singles and helps them to connect with the right person.
The site also has one of the best male-to-female ratios on any dating site out there ensuring that members are more likely to find their perfect match. There is a free version of the site, however, the cost for a premium membership is surprisingly low, coming in at $2.99 a month or $35.90 annually.
Pros:
- Lots of successful relationships
- Most users are looking to date seriously
- Personality tests are used to help match men and women with their perfect match
- Solid male-to-female ratio
- Inexpensive monthly cost
Cons
- Monthly cost
5. EliteSingles - Best Online Dating for Professionals
This next website features singles who are highly educated and looking to create meaningful connections. There are very few fake profiles and their algorithm helps ensure a date between American singles. What's interesting about the cost of this dating website is that unlike most sites a single-month membership ($54.99) is less expensive than a three-month commitment ($57.95) and the pricing continues to rise based on monthly commitments. Based on this information it would seem EliteSingles is confident that members will find a date in one month or less!
This site is great for Asian singles looking to date successful and established singles. Like eHarmony this online dating platform uses a 200 question personality test to help match available members. Unlike other sites, members are also offered a free personality assessment following completion of the test providing singles an opportunity to learn about themselves as they look for love.
Again, this site is not exclusive to Asians looking to date, however, the members on the platform are all highly educated, motivated, and employed. The website also claims that“the majority of our members are aged 30-55.”
6. EastMeetEast - Best for Asian Singles Seeking Asian Singles
This site is one of the best Asian dating sites in that it ensures that all interactions are kept with fellow Asian singles. Members can pursue matches with people from similar cultural backgrounds, education levels, and experiences.
While interracial dating is very popular, having the opportunity to find someone with similar values and shared cultural experiences as an Asian American can be very valuable to some singles looking to date. The site also has an accompanying dating app to support the search for the perfect Asian date.
Asian women can use all the site's features free of charge. For Asian men who join there are free options, but membership is highly encouraged to ensure access to all features. Membership fees for a 12-month term start at $11.99.
7. AsiaMe - Most Confirmed Weekly Log Ins
While members start with some gifted credits, to use features members will need to purchase additional credits. Credits can be purchased in bulk: members can choose to get a hundred credits for 399 dollars. That being said that cost stretches a long way and ends up being a fairly competitive option. The site claims that its members log on and send messages at a rate of nearly 450,000 per week so the chances of meeting your person on this site are higher than might be expected.
8. Trulyasian.com - Best for Customizable Option
Our final website is trulyasian.com. This site boasts over 400,000 members and provides a clear member breakdown between its users based on how many women and men have profiles. This site has members from many Asian countries as well as North America.
When setting up a profile members can customize their preferences for the type of partners they might be interested in, for example, you could select Asian women under 5 ft 4 in or Asian men over 5 ft 8 in, and the site would only offer to show you profiles with compatible specs.
The free version of the app allows members to view profiles and download pictures while under the pressure of a timer. There is a unique 7-day trial available to members for $2.95 after which point the monthly fee goes up to $28.95
Tips to Get a Successful Date with Asian Man and Woman
When looking for a date with an Asian, the following tips can be helpful:
- Understand and respect your partner's ethnicity and culture
- Communicate and set boundaries
- Respect alone time
- Be honest and respectful
- Bond over shared interests
How to choose the best Asian Dating Sites?
When you are looking for someone to be in a relationship, you should consider what is important for you. Keep in mind that the following points can be helpful when choosing the best dating websites for Asian people. Choose the best one based on your:
- Goals in a relationship
- Smart and interesting people
- Open-minded community
- budget depending on how much you would like to invest to realize your seek for relationship dream
Where Can I find information about Asian Culture to find an Asian Date Online?
You can search for information about Asian culture on social media apps and by doing research on Google. Set up some things that you consider important to talk about with another person and highlight them in your mind to have a great conversation!
Here are some things you can research to get a good experience:
- What are the trending songs on Asian social media
- What are the easiest Asian foods to cook for dating
- Best places to travel when travelling through Asia
- Top places most visited on Asia
Is the Asian Dating Sites for Everyone or only for Asian People?
Asian dating sites are primarily designed to connect people interested in dating Asians. While they are open to users of all backgrounds, their focus is on facilitating relationships with Asian individuals.
Conclusion
The world we live in can feel overwhelming and at times, very isolating. Mercifully today's online landscape has made it more possible for people to be more interconnected than ever before. Finding love with the kind of partner you want to build a life with has become easier than ever, thanks to specialized and niche online dating sites.
There truly are dating websites for everyone. Connecting with matches through messages or video chat on one of these sites can greatly help in the search for a meaningful relationship with an Asian man or Asian woman.