Top 9 Interracial Dating Sites and Apps (2022)

We've put together a list of the best interracial dating sites out there. These sites not only provide you with a place to meet diverse women and men, but they also provide helpful tips and advice for interracial relationships. Take a look at the sites below to find your special someone.

If you're dating preference typically lies outside of your race, you're not alone. There are countless singles today who are seeking interracial relationships. The great news is, there are plenty of free dating sites and apps available that were made just for interracial dating. Many successful couples who met on an interracial dating site are happy and thriving today.

Aside from interracial dating, AFF is known for its open-minded community. So, if you're looking to spice up your love life, this is an excellent dating app to sign up for. You can join AFF for free to create a profile and start browsing singles in your area.

While AdultFriendFinder is not technically an interracial dating site, it's one of the best online dating platforms around. The user base is massive which makes it easy to find the man or woman of your dreams. If interracial dating is your thing, you can easily narrow down your search results according to ethnicity.

You can easily find like-minded singles interested in the interracial dating experience. This site offers a social media-style experience that is great for creating real connections. You can visit the site to see some of the success stories shared by couples who met on the site.

When it comes to interracial dating, this website is one of the best in the game. Interracial Match has been around for the past two decades, helping interracial singles fall in love. The great thing about using this interracial dating site is that everyone is on the same page.

Now, if that sounds like your cup of tea, you can also use this site to find an interracial relationship. AshleyMadison has thousands of singles, so you can find men and women of just about any racial background.

AshleyMadison is known for a whole lot more than just interracial dating. This hugely popular online dating platform is where married people go to find love. Yes, you heard that right. All of the users on this site are looking for a relationship outside of their marriage.

EHarmony is one of the most popular online dating websites in the world. This dating site helps people find love every 14 minutes, according to eHarmony user data. Because the ratio of men and women is nearly equal, most singles have very little trouble finding a compatible match.

If you're looking to date someone of another race, that's no problem. EHarmony takes everything you're seeking into account as they match you with potential love interests. The one thing you should know is that most users on this dating site are interested in serious relationships. So, if you're just looking for a quick fling, this might not be the site for you.

As its name implies, this website is all about connecting interracial singles who are looking for love. The majority of the users on this site are black women and white men seeking a romantic online connection. The site has a bit of an old-school feel, but it's still extremely easy to navigate.

Unlike traditional dating apps that only allow you to message mutual matches, this site allows you to message freely. You can browse through user profiles to find men and women with common interests. Once you find a potential match, you can send messages directly on the platform. If you're single and ready to meet interracial matches, this website is a solid option.

This is another popular option for dating interracial singles. MixedMatch is one of the only options on this list available as a mobile app for both iPhone and Android devices. This option is great for matching on the go or while you're traveling.

The singles on MixedMatch are typically seeking something a little less serious than a long-term relationship. If your goal is to find a casual date, this is the site for you. The user base mainly consists of black and white singles looking for a compatible partner. You can sign up for MixedMatch for free to start messaging other members.

Swirlr is a dating website that was specifically made for black and white singles. Users can sign up to find other members who live in their local city. And if you're looking for a love match outside of your local area, you can do that too.

Swirlr is one of the only dating sites that allows you to change your location settings to anywhere in the U.S. or any other country for that matter. This puts Swirlr at the top of the list for finding interracial dates while you travel. Make sure to check out some of the success stories from couples who met on the site.

Interracial Cupid is an option for those of you who prefer premium dating services. This is one of the best interracial dating sites out there for finding a real relationship with the man or woman of your dreams. Regardless of which race is your preference, Interracial Cupid offers thousands of attractive singles to chat and connect with.

Signing up for Interracial Cupid is extremely simple. All you need is a valid email address and a username to get started. Once that's done, you can create a profile, freely browse the site and send messages with the instant message feature.

One of the coolest features of this site is the ability to browse anonymously. If you're not ready to fully commit to online dating, you can keep your identity private as you explore the site. Interracial Cupid is available as a mobile app for Android devices.

If you're looking to date someone of another race, the team over at Interracial People Meet can help. This website is fully dedicated to connecting people who would like to meet a diverse selection of single people. The website is location-based, so you'll be given a selection of people who live near you. This website also uses personality tests to better match you to a potential partner.

You can join Interracial People Meet by signing up for a basic membership. This will get you access to basic features such as browsing the site, checking out events, and reading dating tips. Now, if you want access to special features, such as the ability to message a person, you'll have to upgrade. Premium membership costs around $6.49 per month.

Interracial Dating - Final Advice

These days, meeting someone outside of your race is no problem. You can easily create a profile and start matching with interracial singles in your city. Most of these sites offer a free option, so you don't have to pay a dime to get started. Check out the sites above to see if one of them works for you. Who knows, you could become the next success story!