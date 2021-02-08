AdultFriendFinder: Real Cost Revealed (Complete Review) (2023)

AdultFriendFinder, also known as AFF, has easily become one of the most popular dating sites around. This website has a massive user base that makes it easy to find a match in just about any city.
Now, part of the reason for the popularity of AFF is its free membership. You can sign up for AFF without dropping a dime. Of course, with a free account, you are limited to the free features. And chances are, you'll probably be looking for a more robust experience. Luckily, AFF offers an excellent premium membership with a great selection of features.
Well, being a single fellow myself, I figured I would give the Gold Membership a shot, and report back to you with the results. In this AdultFriendFinder review, I'll tell you the ins and outs of AFF, how much the membership costs, and if it's worth your time and money.
Adult Friend Finder Pros• This hookup site has a ton of members. That makes it really easy to find hookups in any city.
• The website is fairly easy to navigate.
• There are a lot of great features on the paid membership.
• It's available as an app for mobile devices.
• The user support is surprisingly great.
• You can check out the site for free before signing up for a paid account.
Adult Friend Finder Cons• The features on the free account are pretty limited.
• There are definitely fake accounts, inactive accounts, and bots.
• The site has way too many pop-ups and ads.
• The website could use some updating.
• There's no true matching algorithm.
What's Included in the Gold Membership?So, the big question is— what comes with the Gold Membership? The free version of Adult Friend Finder allows you to set up a profile with just a name and email address. You can browse through other user-profiles and get a feel for the site. With a free profile, that's just about all you get.
You're probably asking— what about messaging? Well, that's where AFF pulls you into a paid plan. In order to send messages and use the instant chat feature without limitations, you'll have to sign up. Once you're signed up as a paid member, you'll be able to message other members freely.
Paid members also get to contact other paid members- which is something you can't do as a free user. As you scroll through other profiles, you might notice that some of the user photos are blurred out. Those, my friend, are NSFW pictures, and you'll only see them with a Gold Membership.
Now, with my own experience on AFF, I found that women are way more responsive to Gold Members. Purchasing a paid membership shows that you're serious about the process, and gives you some added credibility. All that being said, I highly recommend checking out the free version first to see if the site looks promising to you. If you find yourself loving the site, go ahead and upgrade.
Who are the Users on AdultFriendFinder?
Alright, so now that you know the basics of Gold Membership, let's talk about the type of users found on AFF. Right off the bat, you should know that there are plenty of fake accounts on this site. Unfortunately, AFF is not great at removing inactive accounts. That means you might find a promising profile, only to discover it's been inactive for the past 10 years.
On top of that, there is a significant amount of bots and even catfish on the site. Okay, so I know that all sounds pretty bad, but hear me out. My experience on AFF showed me that there are actually real people on the app, who are down for a one-night stand.
As a straight dude, my main objective was to find single women to meet up with through this site. If that's your goal as well, you're in luck. There are actually tons of single women looking to meet someone for a night of casual fun.
In all fairness, these ladies might not be the IG model that you're dreaming of, but they are single and ready to mingle. The majority of the women you'll find on AFF are older adults looking for a wild sexual experience.
The other profiles you'll find on AFF are couples. Yes, you heard that right. AFF is actually quite well known in the swinging community. And because of that, it's a great place for anyone who is interested in an alternative relationship style. Swinging, open relationships, polyamory, and kinksters are embraced with open arms on this hookup site. Lastly, most of the users on AdultFriendFinder are based in the United States.
Does AdultFriendFinder Actually Work?If you decide to pay for AdultFriendFinder, I'm sure you're dying to know if it actually works. Well, the answer is yes and no. As I mentioned, I encountered plenty of fake accounts during my stint on this hookup site. In fact, it's nearly impossible to avoid fake and inactive accounts on AFF.
That means it's important to know how to tell the real profiles between the fake profiles. One of the easy ways to see if an account is active is to send them a quick message. If they never get back to you or open your message, chances are that account is no longer in use.
Another way to tell if an account is inactive is the instant message feature. If someone is currently online, it indicates that they are available for instant chat.
Okay, so now that you know how to see which profiles are legit, the real fun can begin. There are plenty of women on this site, and the majority of them are seeking casual sex. As a Gold Member, you can send other profiles as many messages as you want to get the ball rolling.
If you're seeking a non-traditional sexual experience, you can certainly find that on AFF. I was able to find a few local ladies who were down to exchange naughty photos right away. All in all, as long as you sort through the fake accounts, AFF has a lot of potential to actually work.
Is Adult Friend Finder Trustworthy?A big concern for a lot of people, especially where your money is concerned, is credibility. If you're putting your credit card details into any site, you want to know that it's safe and secure.
Adultfriendfinder has been around for over 2 decades, so it's got credibility on lock. Although the site was created years ago, it's been able to stay relevant for a reason— it works. Now, it's always smart to play it safe when it comes to online hookups, the site itself is perfectly safe.
What Are the Features on AFF?• Live-Action Feature
• Adult Chat Rooms
• Erotica
• Blogs
• Members Near Me
• Hot or Not
How to Find a Hookup on AdultFriendFinder
1. Set up a profile that works:Finding a hookup on AdultFriendFinder is actually not that hard. Take it from me— I signed up not too long ago and have since had a few one-night stands of my own. From my own experience, I'll tell you what I think is the secret to finding a real hookup: having a great profile.
Most people rush through the profile set up because it's admittedly a bit boring and kind of tedious. That said, I think taking the time to create a good profile is more than worth it.
Remember how I said there are a lot of fake profiles on AdultFriendFinder? Well, that can come back to bite you in the butt if you're not careful. It's in your best interest to set up your profile so it actually looks like you're a real person.
Here are the steps I took to make sure my profile was up to par:
• Choose the right profile pictures: make sure your pictures are well lit. Although you might be hesitant to put a picture of yourself on a hookup site, it works in your favor to pick a clear photo of your face. Your chances of finding hookups are way higher if other people can see what you really look like.
• Fill out the Q&A section: AdultFriendFinder has a pretty extensive question and answer section for users to fill out on their profiles. I will admit, this section is pretty tedious, but it makes your interests very clear to other users. The questions cover everything from sexual activities and interests to secret fantasies.
• Write status updates: Much like a social media app, AdultFriendFinder allows people to write status updates. Writing an update every now and then is a great way to show other people that your profile is active.
2. Send messages to other users:
Alright, once your profile is all set up, it's time to reach out to other users. There are several ways to check out potential hookups on AdultFriendFinder. Personally, my favorite way is to check who's currently online.
You can do this by heading to the "search" area of the site and clicking "online now." Now, if you're currently using a free account, you're messaging privileges will be limited. If you find yourself needing unlimited messages, it's time to upgrade your account.
Once you find someone who looks interesting, you can either send them a message or open an instant message chat. You can also send virtual gifts to grab their attention.
One of the best parts about AdultFriendFinder is that people are almost always seeking casual sex and hookups. That means it's pretty easy to find a sexting partner on this site. You can send and receive naughty pictures right on the site.
3. Set a time to meet in real life:If you've found a great match on AdultFriendFinder, it's only natural to want to meet in real life. Quick disclaimer- you should absolutely practice caution anytime you meet a person from a dating site. Make sure your first date is in a public place and take your own car just to be safe.
Adult Friend Finder Gold Membership PricingSo, now you have a pretty good idea of what Adult Friend Finder is like. The big question is, how much does this dating site really cost? Sure, you can browse the site without paying, but the real features come with the paid plan. I'm going to break down the pricing for you so that you can see exactly what the cost is before putting in your credit card and personal information.
The first package that you can purchase is the 1-month plan. This plan is really ideal for anyone who is unsure about Adult Friend Finder. You can sign up for a month and find out if it's the right way for you to meet people. New users can add on an extra 200 points for just $3. The one month plan will cost you $27.95
1-Month Gold
3-Months GoldNow this plan is for those of you who know you love Adult Friend Finder. If this has become one of your favorite dating sites, you can add the three-month plan and save some money. Three months should be plenty of time to meet men and women who are looking for casual sexual encounters. This plan costs you $19.95 per month.
12-Months GoldIf it turns out you're a die-hard Adult Friend Finder fan, here's the plan for you. You can set up your credit card for auto renewal so you don't have to worry about manually paying every month. With this plan, you can enjoy the adult dating site for an entire year. Take advantage of the live webcams, chat rooms, and additional features all year long. This plan costs $16.95 per month.
Is the Gold Membership Worth It?Well, if you've read through this entire review, there's only one question left to ask: is Adult Friend Finder Gold really worth it? Here's my honest opinion- yes it is.
Even though there are some fake profiles on the site, I was still able to find quite a few casual sexual encounters through the Adult Friend Finder networks. That being said, it wouldn't have been possible without the Gold plan.
With a paid plan, I was able to freely message as many users as I wanted to. I could also view all of the adult pictures that other members uploaded to the profiles. On top of that, I was able to fully interact with other members with virtual gifts, and tips.
At the end of the day, without upgrading your account, it's pretty hard to effectively communicate with people on this dating site. And without proper messaging, it's nearly impossible to find hookups.
So, if you're using this site as your main source of online dating, I highly recommend upgrading to a premium account.
Safety Tips for Hookup SitesWhether you're using AFF or other adult dating apps, safety should be your number one priority. It's surprisingly easy to get scammed on sites like AFF, so keep an eye out for red flags and keep your personal information private. Here are a few tips for staying safe on adult dating sites:
• Never give out your bank information to members: Look, if someone is asking for money through this site, you should be running in the other direction. Giving out your financial information to members on the site is a recipe for disaster, so avoid this at all costs.
• Keep your personal details private: You should keep your phone number, email address, home address, and workplace private when using an adult online dating site. Unfortunately, there are a lot of unsavory characters on the internet, so keep yourself safe by staying private.
• Meet in a public place: If you do decide to meet up in person, make sure your first meeting is in a restaurant, cafe, or park. If it turns out the person is sketchy, you can safely leave without any issue.
• Take your own transportation: It's best not to get into the person's car before you know them. Take your own car to the date and when you leave the date.
• Use protection: Last but not least, when it comes to casual sexual encounters, protection is non-negotiable. Wrap it up!
AdultFriendFinder AlternativesIf you find that AFF isn't exactly what you're looking for, no worries! There are plenty of online dating alternatives that you can check out. While I personally had great success on AFF, I understand that it's not everybody's cup of tea. The options below cater to unique dating styles, so you can find exactly what you're looking for. These sites have free options so you can check them out before paying for a premium account.
1. Ashley Madison: I'm sure you've heard of this adult site before. Ashley Madison is an adult dating site that was created for married people. Almost all of the members on this site are looking for a relationship outside of their marriage. Because of that, the site takes privacy very seriously. I highly recommend this option to anyone looking for a site where you can stay anonymous.
2. Seeking: Seeking aka Seeking Arrangements is a site made for sugar babies and sugar daddies. Sugar relationships typically involve a younger, attractive partner and an older, financially successful partner. Most sugar sites cater to heterosexual couples with a younger woman and an older man. That said, sugar relationships can involve any gender combination or sexual orientation.
3. EliteSingles.com: For a more traditional online dating experience, I suggest elitesingles.com. elitesingles.com is a very well known app and website with a very pleasant user experience. While many of the users are looking for something serious, it's still totally possible to find casual hookups.
AdultFriendFinder Review- Wrap UpIf you've made it this far into the review, congratulations- you're well on your way to finding plenty of online hookups. Now, I'm sure you're dying to know, what's my final verdict on AFF?
Let's break it down:
AFF Features: This is where AFF really shines. This site has a huge selection of highly entertaining and unique features. I personally love the live-action feature where you can chat with people. I also appreciate the adult chatrooms where you can meet other members and new users quickly and easily.
AFF Members: Yes, there are certainly fake profiles on AFF. That being said, as long as you can tell the real from the fake, it's totally possible to meet new people on this site. If you're looking to meet women, there is a surprisingly high number of email members.
AFF Value: I won't lie- the paid plans are not the cheapest in the world. You do have to pay a significant price to get access to full features. However, if you do sign up for the paid plan, you'll probably find what you're looking for.