Welcome to the new and improved metrotimes.com

We hope you’ll sit down, take a look around, and stay a while

By
Feb 29, 2024 at 6:00 am
Metro Times: There is no other alternative.
Your local alt-weekly has a new online home.

A new and improved metrotimes.com launched Wednesday, and we’re pleased to finally share it with Detroit.

Our crack tech support team at Big Lou Holdings LLC has been hard at work over the past months improving the online Metro Times experience, whether you’re viewing from a desktop, phone, or tablet.

Overall, we think you’ll find that pages load faster and visual design elements have been tightened up. Our article layouts also have bigger, splashier images and more room for the copy to breathe.

Please, take a look around and let us know what you think.

(And for those who may not be aware — yes, we still publish a print edition every Wednesday! You can pick up a copy by checking our list of local businesses that carry Metro Times.)

If you experience any problems, feel free to reach out to [email protected].

And thanks, as always, for reading.

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

