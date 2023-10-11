By
Clay Jones
on
Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 4:00 am
[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "29509126",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "29509125",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
Michigan judge fast-tracks lawsuit to force Trump off the ballot in Michigan
By Steve Neavling
Black-owned grocery store hopes to drain the ‘food swamp’ in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers
By Randiah Camille Green
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.
Detroit police commissioner slams ‘Pinocchio’ chief for misleading public about cop’s deadly actions
Tlaib grieves Palestinian and Israeli lives lost after Hamas attacks, calls for end of ‘apartheid’
By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance
Public comments sought on waste water permit for Fermi 2 nuclear plant
By Farah Siddiqi, Michigan News Connection
Conservative Jones
By Tom Tomorrow
View more issues
Read our sister publications
P.O. Box 20734
Ferndale, MI 48220