Struggling Wayne State grads push for higher wages, better working conditions in contract talks

Courtesy of Graduate Employees Organizing Committee The Graduate Employees Organizing Committee at Wayne State University held a rally in January.

Graduate student employees at Wayne State University have begun negotiations for a new labor contract, seeking better pay and improved working conditions amid rising living costs and concerns over campus facilities.

The Graduate Employees Organizing Committee (GEOC) — which represents more than 400 PhD and master’s degree students working as teaching and research assistants — is pushing for significant wage increases, employment protections, and improved maintenance of deteriorating labs and officers. Their current contract is set to expire in August 2025.

Many graduate employees earn as little as $21,627 a year, forcing some to rely on food banks and government assistance. At a January rally highlighting the financial struggles of graduate workers, GEOC bargaining committee member Alex Camarata described having to choose between buying groceries or gas to visit loved ones. The financial strain, he said, has taken a toll on his mental health.

“The unnecessary stress brought about by our low wages — I’ll be honest — has hurt my self-esteem sometimes,” Camarata said. “It’s made me question why I’m even here in the first place.”

The union’s demands come amid growing criticism of Wayne State’s financial priorities. The university increased administrative salaries by $16.8 million between 2021 and 2023, according to the Wayne Academic Union. As of November 2024, the university employed 31 non-academic vice presidents at a total cost of $8.1 million, excluding the university president’s salary of $875,100.

While GEOC hopes to reach an agreement through negotiations, its bargaining committee has signaled that graduate employees are prepared to take stronger action if necessary.

Wayne State’s contract negotiations come less than a year after graduate employees at the University of Michigan staged a months-long strike demanding higher pay and improved benefits. The Graduate Employees’ Organization at U-M went on strike for five months, disrupting classes and sparking legal battles with the administration. The university initially sought to replace striking workers and even stopped deducting union dues in an effort to weaken the movement.

Ultimately, U-M graduate employees secured a three-year contract with salary increases, a $1,000 bonus, and expanded benefits. The agreement was ratified by 97% of voting union members.

At Wayne State, graduate workers argue that their contributions are essential to the university’s academic mission, and they should be compensated fairly.

Negotiations between GEOC and Wayne State’s administration are set to take place on Fridays at the university’s Faculty Administration Building. The union is urging students, staff, and community members to show support by signing a letter backing their demands.