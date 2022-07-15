Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

New Detroit restaurants and a lot of weed: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here’s what our readers clicked on this week

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 1:53 pm

click to enlarge The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary.

It seems very appropriate and on brand for us that the stories our readers clicked on the most this week involved food or marijuana.

Our readers were interested in the new restaurants that opened around the city, and one local staple that will close for good later this month.

Small cannabis businesses are having a hard time maintaining as marijuana prices drop, and a big marijuana company closes four dispensaries but plans to open three more.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Ima Izakaya is now open in former Gold Cash Gold in Detroit’s Corktown"

9. "New Mediterranean restaurant Bohemia opens in Royal Oak"

8. "Detroit's Cass Cafe to close for good this month"

7. "Kwame Kilpatrick is under federal investigation for unpaid restitution to City of Detroit"

6. "New restaurant Petty Cash opens on Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion"

5. "Marijuana giant closes 4 dispensaries in Michigan, but plans to open 3 more at different locations"

4. "Former Fox 2 Detroit news anchor to host ‘high tea’ cannabis party"

3. "What red wave? Top Democrats in Michigan are trouncing GOP candidates in latest polls"

2. " What to know know before going to a Michigan cannabis dispensary"

1. "Plummeting marijuana prices are smoking out small cannabis businesses in Michigan"

